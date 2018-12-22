ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay scored 17 straight points in the second quarter to break open a close game and went on to defeat Ida Baker, 72-46, in a Class 7A-District 10 boys basketball matchup Friday night.
The Manta Rays led 17-10 after the first quarter, and the Bulldogs stayed close through the opening minutes of the second period before Lemon Bay’s relentless defense forced numerous turnovers which led to fast break layups at the other end. By the time the dust had settled, the Mantas had increased their lead to 39-16 and effectively put the game out of reach.
Two nights after being unhappy with some sloppy play in Lemon Bay’s win over North Fort Myers, Mantas coach Sean Huber was in a much better mood.
“It’s a night and day difference when they really stick to what we practice on a regular basis,” Huber said. “We watched film yesterday for a while and it was not fun. But early in the game we talked about how the tempo would be slow and then there’s going to come a moment when we can stomp on the gas and get that tempo going. And when we’re running like that, we’re a pretty good basketball team.”
The Bulldogs opened the third quarter with back-to-back three pointers to briefly cut the deficit to 15, but the Mantas held Baker without another field goal for the rest of the period. When Donnie Harvey made a layup with a minute to go in the quarter, it gave Lemon Bay a 64-28 lead, enough to start a running clock for the rest of the game.
“It goes back to our defensive effort,” Huber said. “When we get stops, rebound, and transition out, we’re better. Even if the other team gets back and we pull it out, the pace is still better. When it’s pedestrian, we’re just not as efficient. We’re a lot better when we’re moving.”
Caleb Giesendorfer led the way again for Lemon Bay with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
“It was a pretty good night,” Geisendorfer said. “We all played as a team and that’s all that really matters to us. We just had to get things going at the start. Not all of us were ready, but once we got fired up we kept going and were just fine.”
Gunyr Morrill and Martell Yale joined Geisendorfer in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively.
“Caleb was great tonight. Leon (Fleming) rebounded and played much better defense than last time,” Huber said. “It was a good team effort. I was a little worried because it’s Friday and we’ve had multiple games over days and people are starting to get that midseason soreness. Those things are starting to creep up a little bit, so I’m glad this four day break is coming up when it is.”
The Mantas improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the district. Baker fell to 4-7 overall and 3-4 in district play. Lemon Bay will host LaBelle next Friday on the first day of the Provencher Holiday Shootout.
LEMON BAY 72, IDA BAKER 46
Baker 10 10 9 17 — 46
Lemon Bay 17 24 23 8 — 72
BAKER: Brayan Aguirre 12, Bradwell 12, Blake Donnelly 7, Cecil 4, Bryce Donnelly 3, Soto 3, Edwards 2, Allen 2, David Aguirre 1. Totals: 15(6), 10-15, 46
LEMON BAY: Geisendorfer 22, Morrill 11, Yale 10, Fleming 7, Harvey 6, Shamasian 5, Martinez 3, Hedges 2, Kreissler 2, Bounds 2, Intihar 2. Totals: 26(4), 16-22, 72
