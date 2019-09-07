By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
Fresh off the first loss of the season, coach Brian Wheatley challenged his Venice volleyball team to step up on the court.
“The time for talking is over,” Wheatley said. “It’s about action now. We’re trying to figure out who we are. We felt like we were really flat the other night.
The Lady Indians (5-1, 2-0) were swept by Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday night at the TeePee in a match that he thought his team should have won.
So when the team traveled up to play a district game against the Sarasota Sailors on Thursday night, Wheatley sat back and let his veteran leaders take charge.
Senior players Gabbie Atwell and Sadie Kluner led a pre-game team huddle and ran timeout discussions as their 26-year head coach watched from the bench.
The strategy worked against the Sailors, as Venice came out firing — taking a 20-3 lead in the first set as it went on to win in a sweep (25-9, 25-15, 25-22).
“It is our senior year and it’s our team. It’s a lot on us because instead of having 10 seniors, there’s only two of us,” Atwell said. “So we have to lead by example. We’re trying to pave the path for these girls and show them what it’s gonna be like.
“We have to show them the way of Venice volleyball. It’s new for all of them. We’re working hard on communicating. There’s a lot to work on, but Sadie and I are doing our best trying to step up and be there for the girls.”
Kluner got going early as she started the match off with two blocks and a kill as her team took a 5-0 lead. The senior outside hitter finished the night with 13 kills, two aces and three digs.
With Venice firing on all cylinders through the first two sets, Kluner, Atwell and Ireland Ferguson — the only returning players from 2018 — sat the bench for much of the final set.
“We were able to get some other kids in tonight,” Wheatley said. “Juli DeMasi had some good swings. Jenna (Williams) got some good sets up. It’s early in the season, and it’s a marathon not a sprint. We’re gonna have setbacks throughout the year, but we’re trying to get better every day.”
DeMasi was one of the non-starters to take advantage of the opportunity, coming in to record three kills and seven digs as she played most of the night. Williams also got in to work on her setting as the Indians led comfortably.
Aside from Kluner, Mandy Wesolich (5 kills) and Kiki Montgomery (5 kills) also got in on Venice’s big win — firing kills that were too quick and powerful for Sarasota to return.
While Thursday’s win was a good response from the Indians off their first loss, the road doesn’t get any easier going forward. Venice will play at Riverview (5-2) on Tuesday before hosting Alabama state power Hoover (20-9 in 2018) on Thursday.
Then, it’s the Battle at the Beach at Venice High — featuring some of the best teams in the state — before the team travels to Las Vegas for the Durango Classic on Sept. 20.
“It was kind of a wake-up call for our team, I’d say,” Atwell said of the loss to the Cougars on Tuesday. “We’re a young team and that was only our fifth game of the season. We obviously didn’t play the best that we could and it really showed what we need to work on. It’s better to figure that out early in the season.
“I went into it thinking that we were gonna win. I had full confidence in our team. So I was surprised, but it happens to everyone. I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”
