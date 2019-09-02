CHS SHAW

SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN

Lilly Shaw (above) and sister Kerstyn Shaw are enjoying time together on the volleyball court.

 SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN

By BENJAMIN BAUGH

Sports Writer

Lady Tarpons co-captain Kerstyn Shaw began playing volleyball in middle school.

At the time, she had no idea she would be inspiring her younger sister Lilly.

The two are now teammates at Charlotte High School, sharing a passion for the sport.

Coaches were impressed with Kerstyn’s athleticism, encouraging her to play, and the elder sibling’s evolution as a volleyball player found itself on an upward trajectory.

Lilly followed in her older sister’s footsteps and began playing volleyball when she was 11-years-old. It was the sport’s energy and intensity that attracted the multi-sport athlete to the game.

“I play softball and that can be kind of slow at times,” said Lilly, who’s a setter. “You don’t always get a ball hit to you. In volleyball, you’re moving all the time. It’s awesome.”

The chance to play with her sister has taken on greater importance for Kerstyn.

“It’s really special,” said Kerstyn, who’s an outside hitter. “Not many people get to say they get to play a varsity sport with their sister in high school.”

The sisters understand the significance of positional play, and their roles with the team demonstrating a maturity that belies their age.

“As an outside hitter, I’m an outlet, so it’s really important that I’m getting kills and picking up digs when I’m back row,” said Kerstyn. “It’s a pretty stellar position. I’m also a first server, the game starts with the first serve.”

Lilly’s focus and discipline serve her well as a setter, and she places an emphasis on getting to the ball, and making the best plays with every pass that she gets. She finds herself in position where she has to see sequential patterns, acting as the quarterback of the offense.

“Everything falls on me, I have to run all the plays, tell every hitter what they’re hitting,” said Lilly.

However, it’s Kerstyn’s exemplary play that’s representative of the paradigm she has set for her younger sister.

“She just works really hard and never quits,” said Lilly. “She always tries to do the best that she can, she never gives up, no matter how hard she’s struggling. She works to do better.”

Kerstyn recognized her sister’s ability and interest in the sport, and isn’t surprised to see her playing alongside of her as a member of the Lady Tarpons.

“With her being the younger sister, it’s more pressure on me, I want to push myself to do better to encourage her to do her best,” said Kerstyn.

Both sisters have embraced the school’s culture, and the team’s solidarity has been an important variable in not only securing a sense of cohesiveness, but a team spirit that’s palpable.

“Charlotte High School, I love it,” said Lilly. “The team has a very special bond, there are no clicks. We all work as one, and not a lot of teams can say that...we work together on and off the court. We’re always doing stuff outside of school together. We’re all so super close.”

