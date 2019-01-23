Editor’s Note: This story was written prior to the Venice girls soccer team’s game on Tuesday night against Lakewood Ranch.
If you talk to Venice girls soccer player Kat Jordan, you’ll come away thinking she’s a typical high school athlete.
Jordan, a junior at Pine View School who plays soccer at Venice (14-0), is quick to credit her teammates for the Lady Indians’ undefeated season. However, once you talk with those closest to her, you start to see the fuller picture.
“Kat is probably the most phenomenal player I’ve seen in the state of Florida for the five years that I’ve been here,” said Venice associate head coach and soccer trainer Lynley Hilligoss. “Her foot skills and her vision are unmatched.
“But what makes it even better about Kat is that she’s a great student, and she’s probably one of the most humble kids I’ve ever come across.”
Jordan is not only a captain and statistical leader for the Lady Indians, but she also plays club soccer for Tampa Bay United in the offseason.
And that’s barely the tip of the iceberg for the junior midfielder, who is also a former judo national champion and has committed to play soccer for Columbia University.
But you wouldn’t hear any of this from her. Much of what has made Jordan such a success is her willingness to direct the spotlight to those around her.
“Oh my gosh, I don’t even know if I’m talented now,” she said in response to being asked when she realized she was gifted. “I don’t even know how to answer that. I’ve just had really encouraging people around me so I just do the best I can and work really hard to help everyone.”
To see how unselfish Jordan is, you only have to watch her play.
The junior is tied for second in Florida and eighth in the country for the most assists this season, with 27 through 14 games.
And it’s not just passing that Jordan excels at, either. The midfielder has scored nine goals as well, and is the first option Venice goes to for free kicks, no matter where the ball is on the field.
As one of the Indians’ midfielders and captains, it’s often up to Jordan to create goal-scoring opportunities for Venice. And she’s had little trouble doing so, as her team has racked up 75 goals this year — good enough for an average of 5.4 goals per game.
“She makes our job so much easier,” said junior forward and Indians leading goal scorer Mason Schilling. “We’re drooling over it. Like, ‘Yes, Kat. Perfect pass.’ It’s literally textbook. She knows how to open up lanes for us, so it works out really well for (sophomore forward) Kiki (Slattery) and I.”
Jordan’s background in soccer stems from a family that has fully committed itself to both athletics and academics.
Jordan’s mother, Manda, competed in volleyball, the javelin throw and the triple jump for Harvard University before later returning to coach track and field for the Crimson.
Jordan’s father, Michael, was a pole vaulter for Boston University before eventually coaching the sport at Harvard, too.
Manda and Michael’s academic and athletic talents seem to have been passed on to their children as well. Besides Kat being committed to Columbia, her brother Ryan — a senior on the Venice boys soccer team — has been accepted to Harvard to pursue a degree in political science and economics.
“Basically, since we were young, we grew up focusing on school first and then soccer,” Ryan Jordan said. “We put our passion into those two areas.”
Kat and Ryan were first introduced to soccer at the Seacoast United U.S. Soccer Development Academy in Massachusetts, where they kicked around balloons at the young ages of 3 and 4.
The Jordan siblings haven’t stopped working on their craft since, and the hard work has more than paid off.
“Kat is probably the best technical player I’ve ever played with in my life and I’ve been on so many different teams,” Schilling said. “Kat brings an element of the game that not a lot of people have. She’s very smart. Her soccer IQ is amazing. Her touches on the ball are almost perfect all the time.”
But even with all of the physical talent that Jordan displays on the soccer field each week, it’s her demeanor and personality that her friends, teammates and coaches can’t stop talking about.
As one of the Indians captains, Jordan brings a calming presence to a team that often has a target on its back because of its undefeated record. While her footwork and passing make her stand out to opposing teams, the leadership and kindness she shows her teammates is perhaps more of an asset to Venice.
“Her leadership by example is the biggest thing,” Hilligoss said. “Everybody can talk, but the examples she brings her teammates are unmatched. She works hard every day at training, she’s willing to help other people, and she’s always asking how she can get better. And it’s like, how do you tell a kid of that caliber how to get better?”
With an undefeated record and national ranking of No. 14, it’s clear to see that Jordan’s leadership and talent have worn off on the Lady Indians.
But being as humble as she is, the junior believes there’s more to Venice’s success than her ability to pass and score.
“I think it’s because all of the girls love each other,” Jordan said of Venice’s 14-0 record. “We get along so well. There’s no cliques or anything weird like that. We’re all really supportive and every day someone new surprises me with something funny. It’s really fun.”
As the Lady Indians prepare for the playoffs, which begin on Tuesday, Jan. 29, Jordan will get another crack at her goal of bringing home a state championship.
And with her unassuming demeanor on the field, some opponents may be in for a shock when No. 13 in green directs a perfect pass to her teammate or fires in a free kick from 40 yards out.
“She’s very underestimated, I think, because she is humble and because her personality is very friendly,” Schilling said.
“When she gets on the field she remains calm, so people don’t expect her to bust out moves like that.”
