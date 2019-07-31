By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
Thomas Shrader made one of the biggest decisions of his life so far this past weekend when he committed to play college football for Florida State University.
Shrader made a visit to the campus and committed in person, locking in his decision after narrowing it down from the 26 offers he’s received over the past year and a half. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle announced his commitment on Twitter on Sunday.
“First off, I would like to thank God for the abilities He has given me to reach my dream of playing Division-I football,” Shrader wrote on Twitter. “Next, I would like to thank my parents because without them I would not be the man I am today. They have believed in me ever since I was a little kid and have helped my dream come true. As well, I would like to thank all the coaches from little league to high school.
“With that being said, I would like to thank all the colleges that believed in me and recruited me, but now I will have to make a decision that is best for me. With that being said, I will be committing to...Florida State University. #Tribe20.”
In the end, it came down to Louisville and FSU for Shrader, who ultimately opted to stay in state and play for coach Willie Taggart.
247 Sports characterized Shrader’s commitment as “FSU landing a much-needed tackle” and predicts he will need a year to become physically ready for the collegiate game, but also notes he should be an impact player who earns meaningful playing time.
With his commitment already out of the way, Shrader will now turn his focus to leading a stout Venice High offensive line that features players such as Ethan Mort (offers from FSU, Duke, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, UCF and NC State) and Carson Peters (offers from Mercer, West Virginia State, St. Thomas, Florida Tech and Cornell).
