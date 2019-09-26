It was through their father’s encouragement that a pair of siblings started running, and they haven’t stopped.
Lemon Bay’s Jake and Sean Perry began running while they were in elementary school as members of the Mileage Club, an activity they would participate in every Thursday. Jake is a sophomore and Sean a freshman, and they’re part of the Mantas cross-country roster, with Jake scoring consistently for the varsity and Sean making his presence felt on a weekly basis this fall.
The name Perry has been synonymous with sibling success in sport, Gaylord and Jim in baseball and William “The Refrigerator” and Michael Dean in football. The Mantas Perrys are hoping to cement their legacy in Lemon Bay lore.
“It was a place where kids could go out and be active and have fun,” said Jake. “That was really my first time getting involved with it.”
Sean followed in the footsteps of his brother literally, running with his family and friends and participating as a member of the Mileage Club.
“I started improving and kept doing it throughout middle school and now in high school,” said Sean.
However, one individual has been a great influence on the siblings, Lemon Bay boys cross-country coach Joseph Casale.
“When I started, I didn’t know about the different training methods,” said Jake. “I wasn’t really serious about practice. Coach Casale has taught me a lot about how to train my body and how to become a better runner.”
Casale has also played a role in Sean’s development as a runner, placing an emphasis on finishing, something that resonated with the younger of the two Perrys.
Running is a year round affair for the Perry brothers, participating in practices during the summer at Lemon Bay.
“Just a handful of kids from the team will come out and run in the morning,” said Jake. “That really gets us prepared for cross-country season.”
But it’s no rest for the weary, the siblings transition into basketball during the winter, with both brothers manning the guard position.
The conditioning from cross-country plays a large role, with the siblings being at peak fitness for basketball, helping markedly with their stamina and endurance as they run up and down the hardwood.
“That’s an advantage that you can have over the opposition, with not being tired and being able to give it your all the whole time,” said Jake.
Spring will see the brothers run track. Jake has been a presence in the mile for the Mantas.
Sean like his older brother ran the mile, but also competed in the 800 and the 4x400 team relay, while running for L A Ainger Middle School.
The opportunity to participate in multiple sports keeps the brothers focused throughout the year.
“It’s helps us to stay motivated,” said Jake.
