BRADENTON – Perhaps it was the noisy, festive crowd inside the Hoagland Arena that was busting at the seams to see Saint Stephen’s win its first boys basketball district title in school history.
Or it could have been the fact that Port Charlotte Community Christian could only manage two field goals in the first 14 minutes of the game. The Mustangs also had trouble hanging onto the ball and committed more fouls than coach Kurt Taylor would have liked to have seen in the first half.
All of those factors were too much for Community Christian to overcome in Friday night’s Class 3A-District 5 championship game. Saint Stephen’s ran out to a 26-3 lead in the first half and delivered a district title to a hungry throng of fans with a 63-44 victory in Bradenton.
The Falcons capitalized on four early turnovers and five fouls by the Mustangs on their way to a quick 11-0 lead. Jacob Orr’s layup with 2:20 to go in the first quarter finally got Community Christian on the board, but they wouldn’t get another bucket from the floor until Brandon Hill’s jumper nearly eight minutes later.
Community Christian would score on their final two possessions of the half but found themselves down 35-10 at the intermission.
“I really thought we were ready to play...but apparently we weren’t,” Taylor said. “It took us too long to get any offense going. If we make some baskets early it’s a different game.”
Ethan Bray started hitting some baskets in the second half to give the Mustangs some hope. The senior hit a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter and added several more buckets over the final period. He finished with a team-high 14 points.
“He played a good, all-around game,” Taylor said.
The Saint Stephen’s tandem of Cade Westerberry and Cam Vining proved to be too much for the Mustangs late. Community Christian got within 15 points after a three by Rodney Anicet, but Westerberry and Vining converted several late shots to ice the game.
“Getting down the way we did against the way they play is asking for trouble,” Taylor said. “They don’t make mistakes. We had to get ahead of them early but we didn’t do that. We came out in the second half with more energy – but I don’t know where that was in the first half.”
Sam Battle added 12 points for Community Christian, which fell to 13-13 on the year.
The Mustangs will hit the road for a Class 3A regional quarterfinal game on Thursday. A win over a yet-to-be determined opponent as of press time could set up a potential rematch with Saint Stephen’s (21-5).
“We just need to be ready to play when the ball goes up,” Taylor said. “We’ve struggled with that all year...and I don’t know why.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.