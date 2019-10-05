Cross country
It's been a record setting year for the North Port boys cross country team. The Bobcats broke the school record for meet wins in a season after taking the top spot in the Tri-County Championship.
It was their fifth meet win of the season. The Bobcats had five runners in the top 25 with Joseph Smith leading the way with a sixth place finish.
The event, held at GT Bray Park, hosted teams from Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Port Charlotte's Tyler Wadsworth was the top overall finisher with a time of 16:53.87. On the girls side, Charlotte's Aleecia Collins was the top local finisher with a sixth-place finish (20:48.83).
The Charlotte girls were the top local team, finishing fifth out of 17 teams. Behind them were Venice (6th), Lemon Bay (8th), Imagine School (11th), Port Charlotte (12th) and North Port (14th).
Following the Bobcats were Port Charlotte (5th), Lemon Bay (8th), Venice (10th), Charlotte (11th), Imagine School (15th).
Local girls in top 50: Aleecia Collins (6th, CHS), Mackenzie Flowers (7th, CHS), Hannah Piacitelli (15th, CHS), Katelyn Ziarnicki (19th, LB), Jennifer Lukowski (20th, VHS), Alyssa Crettol (22nd, VHS), Charlotte Carley (28th, LB), Haley Welgan (29th, PC), Julianna Courville (30th, VHS), Makalya Rassbach (33rd, ISNP), Anne Myburgh (36th, VHS), Sophie Cherniak (39th, LB), Emma Mogford (42nd, VHS), Faith Winkler (43rd, CHS), Alexis Smith (44th, NP), Rylee Volk (45th, VHS), Chloe Balus (46th, PC), Micah Barnes (49th, CHS).
Local boys in top 50: Tyler Wadsworth (1st, PC), Alberto Teijelo (3rd, VHS), Joseph Smith (6th, NP), Joe Bishop (8th, PC), Thomas Blem (11th, LB), Zachary Rathburn (13th, NP), Matt Finck (14th, LB), Alvaro Amaya (17th, NP), Chandler Mault (21st, PC), Ben Sweiderk (22nd, VHS), Teage Elsey (23rd, NP), Matthew Kodberg (25th, NP), Sean Perry (34th, LB), Kauhner Mault (40th, PC), Tyson Possehl (43rd, VHS), Charles Edwards (48th, CHS), Benjamin Tucker (49th, LB).
Volleyball
DeSoto County was the top local finisher in the silver division at the Gene Gorman Invite on Saturday.
After going 1-2 in pool play, the Lady Bulldogs beat North Port in the silver championship. North Port also went 1-2 in pool play. Lemon Bay finished in fourth place in the division.
Charlotte had a strong showing in their home event, finishing 3-0 in pool play, but fell in the finals to Seacrest.
Lady Tarpon Kerstyn Shaw was selected to the All-Tournament team.
