Staving off complacency, undefeated Pirates continue to grind
The halls of Port Charlotte High School were empty and untouched on Thursday morning. All was quiet except the faint, echoing thud of basketballs ricocheting off the floor of the gym where the boys basketball team was getting in one last practice before resting up for today's Lehigh New Year's Shootout.
Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten lined up the squad across the baseline and put one minute on the game clocks in the upper corners of the gym. "Champions run," he called it.
The players ran about 10 feet, then back. Then half court and back. Then full court and continued running full-court sprints until the buzzer sounded — all the while Rhoten stood at midcourt yelling "Finish strong," repeatedly.
At the end of the minute, the team transitioned into 10 minutes of two-man shoot around, alternating each shot.
While other students are enjoying two weeks of relaxation and bliss, the Pirates are sweating, scheming and putting in the work to maintain their status as the top team in the area.
At a time where the season begins to drag, the Pirates are bucking the trend and staving off complacency.
"I don't know if you ever expect to win all of your games, but I'm pleased," Rhoten said of his undefeated Pirates. "You hit a grind throughout the season. I think my guys are still bringing good energy at practice. I think the younger guys have hit that grind a little bit, but the seniors have really helped with that to say, 'Hey, it's that time to go.'
"Some teams have that 'it' and these guys have it. I don't know if that will lead to a championship or not, but I know there's a lot of coaches in southwest Florida that would love to have a team with 'it.'"
Not many on the team are surprised by Port Charlotte's 10-0 start. They haven't played mistake-free basketball by any means, but they have solidified themselves as the team to beat for now.
They don't have the height of other teams or the superior athleticism, but they keep winning and doing so convincingly. In 10 games, the Pirates have won by an average of 19.9 points.
Were they second guessed before the season? Probably, but that has now given them an sharp edge.
"We have a lot to lose," senior Alex Romero said. "Some teams that we play don't have a lot to lose. We have to go up like we're playing the best team every game. That's out mindset every game.
"We just have to stay locked in and keep the same mindset that we are the best team, but we have to keep playing like it. We know who we are."
So when the Pirates were faced with a road game against the Tarpons, a team most people recognized as the top team to that point, it was time to make a statement.
Port Charlotte did so with a 51-41 win over the previously undefeated Tarpons, riding their quick pace and persistent defense.
That win put them on top and they haven't looked back. Charlotte is still just a hair behind the Pirates, but it was a game the Pirates took personally, a must-win affair.
"Before the season, all this talk is about height and strength and size, but teams in this area don't play defense like we do," Romero said. "When we showed up to charlotte, they didn't know we were gonna play defense. That gave us a lot of momentum because that showed everyone how good we really are."
The Pirates didn't have many questions coming into the season. They returned four of the starting five and have had five seniors leading the way.
That has helped Rhoten, who hasn't wasted time implementing new offensive schemes. Rather, he's beaten fundamentals and technique into his players heads, eliminating the need to think during games.
"Having everybody come back, we were probably ahead of the game," Rhoten said. "When some teams were trying to find themselves, we had already found it. When it comes to offense, I didn't even have to put anything in. It's just being sharp and reviewing some stuff. They know it."
Port Charlotte doesn't have that one stud player that they rely on night in and night out for production. They have a bevy of scorers, which Rhoten utilizes heavily. One night its senior Tyler Perry leading in scoring, the next it might be Brandon Gainey or Romero.
Some days it might not be a scorer, who makes the difference for the team.
One of the more important role players on the team in Rhoten's eyes is senior Gavin Carr. Carr doesn't put up double-digit points or rebounds, but he gives the Pirates a much-needed spark at just the right times.
"He's a hard-working kid and he understands it," Rhoten said. "You watch when he goes through practice when things get a little sluggish and sloppy, he'll be the first one that speaks up. He understands it's not over yet. That's a guy filling his role."
The winter break gives the team a brief moment to reflect, but the season is only half over and there is still plenty left to accomplish. With eyes set on a district championship and a deep postseason run, the season is really just beginning.
"We talk about playing every game and taking it at a certain level," Rhoten said. "We turn around next week with two district games and here we go again. Before you know it, it's February and it's district tournament time."
Email Jacob Hoag at Jhoag@sun-herald.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
