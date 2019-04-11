Maybe it was fate.
Kevin Conway found himself as a 10-year-old, chasing fly balls around on the big field, while his older brother was part of a 14-and-under traveling baseball team. The Charlotte High School senior had always been involved with athletics, playing basketball, soccer and football, but his predilection and promise pointed toward baseball.
The kids on the travel ball team served as an inspiration, they were the best baseball players he had ever seen. Conway followed in his brother’s footsteps, and initially was a catcher.
“My dad pushed me to get better,” said Conway, whose talent and abilities allow him to play any position. But for the Tarpons, he’s manning the hot corner, and finds himself facing opposing batters on the mound. It’s that versatility, desire and drive that has allowed him to excel in a game where three-out-of-10 is a benchmark for success.
However, Conway didn’t start his career as a Tarpon. He was part of the Port Charlotte High roster his freshman year, before making the decision and completing the transition to join his friends who were playing at Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda.
“He’s a little different,” said Lavell Cudjo, Charlotte Tarpons baseball coach, and a former professional baseball player. “He’s a product of the feeder program of this community. He came with a lot of ability and tools.”
Staying on Track
Cudjo recognized the potential and promise in Conway, knowing he possessed talent and ability. Conway along with teammates Kyle Machado and Aaron Martins have committed to Florida Gulf Coast University and another teammate, Cade Reich, is headed to the University of North Florida. The baseball coach likens those players to a Jaguar, a vehicle that’s great to drive, but you still have to maintain it, and it’s his job to keep his core players as well as all the players on the roster on target.
“The most important thing the coach has taught me is to stay focused, to keep my head on straight during the game, to keep me from thinking too much,” said Conway. “Coach Lavell is really cool with all the players. He always keeps us up every day. He’s always everybody’s favorite coach. I feel every year as a team we got better.”
One thing that sets Conway apart from his teammates is his competitiveness, said Cudjo. And it’s that visceral side that demonstrates his desire to win. The bond between player and coach has evolved over the past three years.
“He’s harder on himself than anybody,” said Cudjo. “Sometimes as a coach, you have to be able to manage that, manage their talent, manage those kids when they’re competitive, that don’t know when it’s harmful to them. He and I have had some head-butting, but I think that with the respect that we have for one another and for his ability, he knows that I want the best for him. I think we’ve come to a pretty good agreement of helping one another; he’s helped the program and I’ve guided him in his career. Hopefully, he’s learned a little bit from me.”
Charlotte County has played a significant role in Conway’s development, and although Cudjo’s son was a few years older than the future Tarpon third baseman, he played in Little League against his future coach’s son, providing Cudjo with insight into his ability, recognizing Conway’s promise from seeing him play as a catcher.
“When he decided to come here, I knew I could put him anywhere on the baseball field, and he was going to get the job done,” said Cudjo.
His versatility, flexibility and willingness to adjust in game situations, has made him an extremely valuable component, said Cudjo.
“That didn’t surprise me once he started capitalizing on pitching, playing the infield, and fortunately he’s been surrounded by kids who have talent and ability that he doesn’t have to play everywhere,” said Cudjo. “He can focus on a couple of positions. He’s going to have some decisions when he gets to the next level, and I’m sure Dave’s (Tollett, FGCU baseball coach) been watching.”
The Love of the Game
Baseball is Conway’s passion, and it’s a year round endeavor for the player, who when he’s not wearing a Tarpon uniform, has been a member of the Florida Burn’s Platinum roster.
“Kevin plays a lot of baseball at the top level with a travel ball team,” said Cudjo.
“What I try to do with my schedule, knowing that I have kids that play at that level all summer and fall, is to maintain that competitive spirit. They sometimes lose focus. That doesn’t mean that they can’t adjust, it’s hard to get up for some games, when you know you’ve faced DI talent every day in travel ball.”
There was never any doubt that Conway possessed the talent and had the ability to play high school baseball, but Cudjo has played a significant role in keeping him focused and driven.
“He’s competitive, and you want to be the best on the field,” said Cudjo. “Coaches aren’t coming around to see the second, third and fourth best players on the field. He’s competed every day. He’s always up for the challenge. Sometimes, you can’t schedule all the ranked baseball teams in high school, but when we play the best, he’s one of the best on the field.”
A player renowned for his work ethic, Conway is intent on ameliorating his play, with his continued growth and evolution a priority.
“I’m not there yet, looking back, there are things I could’ve done better, and there are more things I could’ve done,” said Conway.
“It’s definitely good to know that I got a scholarship, and I have something coming for me next fall. It’s something that I have to work harder for than I do right now, but I have something to look forward to.”
And although he has a reputation for being one the most easy-going coaches, Cudjo can be an authoritarian when the situation calls for it, helping mold the young men that compose the current Tarpons varsity roster into more focused players and better individuals.
“One of the toughest things to do as a coach, is keeping that respect. You don’t always want to be the cool coach, there has to be some kind of discipline at some point,” said Cudjo.
“Kevin will tell you first hand, I’ve had to discipline him, but knowing he has respect for me, and I want the best for him, we’ve found common ground. I have to be that disciplinarian guy to keep them focused on the task. I think he’s done a great job doing that. I see him at the next level. I think Kevin has the opportunity to do some good things at FGCU and further, but he has to stay focused.”
However, it’s Kevin’s commitment, desire to win and his competitiveness that have left an indelible impression, and will be his legacy as he perpetuates his career as a player.
“Kevin’s an emotional leader, they (the Tarpons) feed off his energy because he’s hard on himself, and sometimes that’s a little much for people that don’t know him, but he wants to show his emotions,” said Cudjo. “But kids have learned to feed off that because he wants to be competitive. He’s proven he’s one of the leaders here. I look forward to seeing him at the next level of baseball. I’ll be a fan of his forever.”
