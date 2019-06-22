Dozens of young baseball players came out for the Charlotte Stone Crabs' youth camp from Thursday to Saturday to learn from the pros.
Taught by current players and coaches, the campers learned hitting, field and base running drills throughout the annual three-day camp.
