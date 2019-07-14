No team has been on a hotter tear to start the second half of Florida State League play than the Charlotte Stone Crabs.
Despite ending the franchise's longest win streak (10 games) Saturday night, 6-4 at the hands of the Tampa Tarpons, Charlotte bounced back on Sunday to edge Tampa 4-3 for their 11th win in 12 games.
"We had a 10-game winning streak broken last night and the guys came back and responded very well," Charlotte manager Jeff Smith said.
The win brings their record to 20-5 since the break, 55-36 overall, and 11-1 on the road during that stretch with an overall run differential of 43. It's the best start to a half in franchise history.
Though the Tarpons made a late charge in the top of the ninth inning with Leonardo Molina and Omar Carrizales doubling in runs to cut the deficit to one, Charlotte held steadfast and relied on it's strong pitching to close it out.
In fact, pitching has been one of the main bright spots for the Rays' High-A affiliate over the past month and a half, which has been the driving force behind this charge.
Prior to May 31, the Stone Crabs rotation had a combined ERA of 3.31 with 6.8 strikeouts, 3.4 walks and 8.3 hits per nine innings. Since then, they have a 1.33 ERA with 9.2 strikeouts, 1.8 walks and 5.9 hits per nine.
The addition of former first-round pick Shane McClanahan (4-0, .35 ERA) as well as the emergence of Joe Ryan (6-2, 1.78) and Tommy Romero (8-2, 1.82 ERA) have bolstered a dangerous rotation.
Stephen Woods Jr. pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts in the win Sunday.
"Anytime you have the chance to go on a streak or have a good season, it comes down to starting pitching," Smith said. "You feel like every time you step on the field you have a chance to win. It all starts with our starters. Every time they go out there and go deep into the game and keeps the score down, it gives the offense a chance to work get some runs across."
The benefit of good pitching is obvious, teams hit less and score less. But it has also taken a huge load off of those in the Charlotte batter's box, who have began to thrive.
One of those is first baseman Jim Haley, who hit a breaking ball down the middle for a two-run home run in the fifth inning on Sunday. He said he's been in a slump lately, but the strength of the pitching staff has allowed him to rediscover his groove without the offense suffering.
"There's definitely a little weight off your shoulders knowing you're gonna get six, seven innings of maybe one-run ball," Haley said. "From an offensive standpoint it helps you take better at bats and put better swings on balls. It just slows the game down there."
Then there's the 18-year-old elephant in the room, No. 1 overall prospect Wander Franco, who has been one of the most prolific prospects since joining Charlotte. He's batting .362 with 10 RBIs and eight walks to just three strikeouts in 13 games.
"Sending up (Taylor) Walls and (Vidal) Brujan, two well-deserved guys, and replace them with Franco, I've been very pleased," Smith said. "The young man plays with tremendous ability on both sides of the ball and is definitely one of the best young hitters that I have seen in my years in pro ball in terms of being able to barrel the ball and strike zone knowledge.
"He's under a microscope every day, whether it be fans, scouts, autograph seekers, he's under a microscope. He get a lot more attention than most, but he handles it very well."
With batters reaching base, the Stone Crabs have been thieves on the bases, swiping six against the Tarpons on Sunday and four in a 5-2 win over Tampa on Friday.
Haley leads the current roster with 18 stolen bases with outfielders Carl Chester and Garrett Whitley following with 17 and 13 respectively. Charlotte has been able to stabilize their numbers even after the promotion of speedster Brujan (24 steals) to Double-A last month.
Figuring out when to send them is harder than it sounds. It's all about opportunity.
"It's Calculated aggressiveness," Smith said. "It's a little bit science, a little bit athleticism. Our guys have been trained really well with Skeeter Barnes, our base running coach. The guys are really good at what they do. Basically you look for opportunities to take 90 feet whenever you can."
Charlotte has put itself in prime position after an up-and-down start to the year. Looking to avoid narrowly missing the playoffs again this year, it's all about looking toward the near future.
"One game at a time," Haley said. "Our manager brought up something at the beginning of the year, which is to break it down into 10-game seasons basically. You go through 10-game stretches, whatever it was before — 4-6 or 10-0 — you wipe the slate clean and focus on the next 10 games."
