Venice wrestler Lauren Stone underwent surgery for a torn meniscus on Christmas Eve, a procedure that placed a cloud of uncertainty on the rest of her junior season.
But Stone was determined to train and recover in time for the 2019 Florida Girls State Wrestling Championships. The hard work after the surgery paid off, and Stone is now a perfect 3-for-3 in the tournament after winning the 106-pound girls state title last weekend at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando.
“There was a lot of doubt that I would wrestle at all and if I did, would I perform my best enough to win again?” Stone said. “I trained so hard for the last five weeks to win this tournament and even though I’m not at my best right now, I’m so happy that I was able to get back and win.”
Stone went right into physical therapy after surgery and started drilling with the rest of the Venice wrestling team as soon as she was able. She made her competitive return in the Pasco Duals on Feb. 2 just prior to the state tournament.
“Just keeping up with the conditioning that we do really helped me get through it,” Stone said.
The opening match was against Apopka’s Jamiyah Jackson. Any nerves that Stone may have had went away in a hurry after she won by pinfall.
“Girls tournaments are so much for me because they’ve got such a different energy than boys tournaments,” Stone said. “I think after the first match I was all in and it was really exciting. It wasn’t as nerve-wracking anymore.”
Jasmine Godinez from Miami Hialeah awaited Stone in the quarterfinals. Stone gave up two points early before fighting her way back to a 9-4 victory.
“She was really good and she wrestles for a team and some coaches that I had wrestled with previously,” Stone said. “You just have to wrestle, and I never gave up and went 100 percent the whole match.”
Stone pinned Tiana Marcillo in the semifinal to set up a rematch of last year’s final with Hernando’s Haven-Lei Jackson. Stone won that match, 2-0, and had her hand raised as the state champion for the third year in a row.
“It was a six-minute match and I kept wondering if I was going to win it,” Stone said. “I just felt so good after winning and it was a feeling of relief because of all that time I had spent working up toward it and the expectations I had after winning two before.”
Venice coach Pat Ryan said he never really doubted Stone would bounce back in time from the injury for the tournament.
“It was a great weekend for her and she did an outstanding job,” Ryan said. “I just had a concern of how ready she would be. She obviously wasn’t at peak performance, but she knows what it takes. She obviously got the job done.”
Stone will take part in Saturday’s boys Class 2A-District 10 tournament that will be held at Venice High School. She qualified for the boys state tournament as a sophomore and hopes to be able to make it again.
“Winning this takes some of the pressure off because the girls state championships was what I was working toward,” Stone said. “I won’t lighten up on my training at all, but it relieves some of my stress.”
Stone’s third state title ups the championship count for the Stone family to four. Her older brother Dan won a state championship in the 138-pound class before graduating last year, while her younger brother Jack Stone is having a big year.
“We all train so hard and my younger brother is so good as a freshman,” Lauren Stone said. “He has so much potential. I think this is something you work toward and we’ve trained for this for so long.”
