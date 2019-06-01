Ryan Rajakar, Venice
Ryan Rajakar was the perfect compliment to Ben Zipay in doubles this season, as the two lost just one doubles match all year until the state doubles championship.
Rajakar played as a close No. 2 behind Zipay, who he has been friends with since they were 3 years old. Together, they are the heart of the Indians boys tennis team.
“What I’ve seen with Ryan is his level of maturity and responsibility is way up there. He cares a lot and he’s committed. It shows by his attendance in practice and his work ethic. He will keep the other guys focused. Instead of being off to the side talking, he’s on the court ready to hit. He’s really a close second to Ben (Zipay) in that regard, and it’s nice knowing I’ll have Ryan for an extra year.” — Venice coach Wayne Robertson
Jaden Wiesinger, Venice
Jaden Wiesinger was far-and-away the best No. 3 player in the area, and perhaps the state in 2019. The junior also played No. 2 doubles with Ryan Sherwood, winning critical points in regionals and states as the Indians snuck past Doral Academy for the state title.
“To do what we did, you have to have solid players all the way through your lineup. You can’t just have two good guys. You have to be solid. Jaden can push Ryan or Ben on any given day. He can play at that level. But he’s happy to play his role. Although he’s maybe as good and a little older than Ryan, he was happy to play No. 2 doubles and make that his thing to make sure we got that point. Each point matters no matter if you play No. 1 or No. 5, and Jaden takes that to heart.” — Venice coach Wayne Robertson
Enrique Subero, Lemon Bay
Coming off a Player of the Year season, Enrique Subero had more success in 2019 — getting his team to the regional final match.
Though Lemon Bay lost, 4-3, Subero and doubles partner Noah Pirro advanced to the state tournament for the first time after winning the district championship together.
“What Enrique has is a special way of looking at the game. He knows where the ball is going, and he can move the ball all around the court. A lot of players cannot do that, they just throw it over the net. Enrique is the kind of player who can say, ‘OK, I’m gonna play this kid this way, and then I’m gonna throw it that way.’ He’s always thinking three shots ahead of the other player.” — Lemon Bay coach Emilio Baradith
Noah Pirro, Lemon Bay
It was another good season from Noah Pirro out of the No. 2 position for Lemon Bay. Pirro was a key player for Lemon Bay down the stretch and he showed how tough he can be — playing through a sprained ankle in regionals and states to give his team a chance.
“Noah twisted his ankle in regionals, and he was still very sore. That last match we could have probably won. We could have probably went on to the state semifinals as a team if not for his injury. But he played through it all the way to state doubles.” -Emilio Baradith
Trey Flores, Charlotte
Trey Flores came into the 2019 season with much to prove, having little experience playing against top competition. However, Flores grew leaps and bounds this year, even splitting his two matches against Enrique Subero — one of the top players in the area.
“What impressed me the most about Trey was in his sophomore year he played No. 2 and he had never played a singles match before. Then, he came in this year and really impressed me how much he improved. He earned the spot of our No. 1, split matches with Enrique Subero, and had a really good district match.” — Charlotte coach Tony Balut
Alex Rizk, North Port
Alex Rizk has been one of the few mainstays of the Bobcats tennis team over the years, moving up from the No. 2 position to No. 1 this year. Though North Port didn’t make much noise in the postseason, Rizk was the clear leader of his team — showing the younger players what it takes to be a No. 1 player.
“Alex stepped into the No. 1 spot this year, and was a great leader on our team. We had a lot of young tennis players this year, and Alex was constantly pushing them in practice. He is always competitive on the court during matches, keeping a level head and a good attitude.” — North Port coach John Rawlings
Luca Weigand, Port Charlotte
Playing out of the No. 2 position for Port Charlotte, Luca Weigand became a leader on and off the court for the Pirates in 2019. A foreign exchange student from Germany, Weigand finished 5-2, and will return next year for his senior season.
“Luca is a hard-working player who was the first one on the court and the last one off. He was also a genuinely good sportsman who supported his fellow players.” — Port Charlotte coach Scott Toney
Cristhian Ramos, DeSoto County
“Cristhian Ramos started the season a little later than the rest of the team because of his obligations to the Bulldogs’ soccer team. I worked with him one-on-one to get him up to speed with the other players.
His athleticism quickly allowed him to learn the sport and be able to hold his own as the team’s No. 1 player.” — DeSoto County coach Jose Lara-Flores
