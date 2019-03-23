Growing up in Massachusetts, Kat Jordan excelled in both judo and soccer essentially from the time she could walk.
Trained by world-class athletes, she won four national championships in judo and continued to climb the ranks of youth soccer.
But, eventually, as her pursuits became more serious, Jordan had to make a choice. With her heart in soccer, it wasn’t much of a decision — and it’s already paid off as she has committed to play soccer for Columbia University and helped lead the Venice girls soccer team to the Regional Championship this winter.
For Jordan, reaching this point has been a journey that began when she was just 3 years old.
Always at the soccer fields watching her older siblings, she would often jump onto the field and play whenever there was a break in the action.
And she’s been in love with the sport ever since, working on her craft outside in the yard for hours, according to her parents, Manda and Mike Jordan.
It was during this training in her youth that she developed not only a passion for athletics, but also a respect for her peers and elders.
“That’s the environment she was raised in from basically birth,” Mike Jordan said of his daughter. “She got to see how these people approach their sport with dedication and hard work. So, that’s normal for her. It always has been. She doesn’t know anything different.”
With over a decade of training and discipline at her disposal, Jordan has honed her natural talent to become the Sun’s All-Area Co-Player of the Year, along with Lemon Bay’s Lauren Ragazzone.
From the time Jordan began playing for Venice as a freshman, it was clear to many that she was a special player.
Over the years, it became apparent to everyone else, too.
This season, her 32 assists were far-and-away the most in the area — and second-most in Florida — while she also scored 15 goals. But it wasn’t so much the junior captain’s skill that helped take Venice to the next level as it was her ability to lead a young group of Lady Indians.
“Sophomore year, I was an underclassman so there were older captains on the team who did a great job,” Jordan said. “I feel like leadership was something that I got a lot better at this year. Really being the leader on the team is something I felt I held the role of, which was really nice.”
Along with helping organize summer workouts among the players and having team dinners and other outings, Jordan also wasn’t afraid to take players aside and give them some well-intended advice.
By the time playoffs rolled around, 17 of Venice’s 21 players were underclassmen with little-to-no prior varsity experience — yet the Indians found themselves with a record of 15-0-1.
And even though the Venice coaching staff appreciated Jordan’s talent on the field, what made the difference in their eyes was how she took younger players under her wing.
“There were times during the year where she’d take the team on her back and just carry them,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said of Jordan. “But she’s very friendly and gets along with everybody, and that’s the key.
“We’re a very young team and a lot of these girls look up to her and Mason (Schilling), and they’re such good role models for them.”
As Jordan thrived, so did the rest of the Indians.
Rachel Dalton, a sophomore and fellow midfielder, scored 14 goals herself and also dished out 18 assists as well. Forward Kiki Slattery, a sophomore forward, had a breakout season with 22 goals — good enough for second-best in the area.
Freshman Victoria Gaona was also a nice surprise, scoring nine goals in her debut season.
And there was no one who had a stronger connection on the field with Jordan than Schilling, as several of Jordan’s passes found her fellow junior in perfect stride to help her score an area-best 27 goals.
“Is she one of the best center midfielders we’ve ever had? Yeah, she’s right there,” Bolyard said of where Jordan ranks in Venice soccer history. “We’ve had some good ones in there. But there wasn’t that support system around them.
“Kat makes these other girls step their game up, and that’s one of things that makes a difference. She makes these girls rise to the occasion.”
With a college commitment already in hand, Jordan wants to have one more special season at Venice and win a state title before she moves on to the next level.
However, the soon-to-be senior’s focus isn’t necessarily as honed in on lifting a trophy as it is on appreciating her teammates before she bids them farewell.
“Aside from winning, because obviously we all want to win, I definitely want to keep developing relationships with the players and coaches,” she said.
“This year was so great and we’re going to have a bunch of new incoming freshmen. So, I want to get to know them because our team chemistry was really important to our success. I want to keep this great family that we have going.”
