When Venice’s game against Trinity Christian came down to one final play on Friday night, running back Brian Taylor’s name was called.
The senior split two defenders and took another head-on as he plowed his way into the end zone to seal the victory.
The Indians lost their starting quarterback to a concussion in the second quarter and leaned on Taylor — who had 31 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Through three games, Taylor has 323 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns as he remains a key cog of Venice’s offense.
“Brian ran the ball extremely hard,” Venice football coach John Peacock said. “He earned some really tough yards for us. He had a great offseason. He kind of re-invented himself from last season. I’m really proud of him and the way he’s been working.”
