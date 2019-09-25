Port Charlotte got a big win on Friday against previously undefeated Sarasota and the game’s biggest momentum swings came off the hands of Solomon Luther.

Luther made the key blocks on a blocked field goal return that set up the Pirates first touchdown. Then he recovered a fumble on a lengthy Sarasota kickoff return, caught a 33-yard touchdown and intercepted a pass in the second half.

“He’s the epitome of an outstanding young man,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “He’s a guy in the classroom that’s humble and he’s a guy on the practice field that even though he’s arguably our best player, he comes out every single day and never complains.”

