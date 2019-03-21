His passion is clearly seen any time he steps on the field and his leadership is often unmatched.
Ben Crumpton, Forward, Lemon Bay
Crumpton finished as a close second in Player of the Year voting after a stellar 20-goal season. He paced the offense for the most successful team in Lemon Bay history. Crumpton helped lead the Mantas to a 12-7 record and the second round of the playoffs.
“He’s a person who can control the game and see the game with a perspective that other players can’t, so he has a chance to score where others don’t,” Lemon Bay coach Emilio Baradith said. “You can tell he’s from a soccer culture because that’s how he sees the game.”
Harley Rusher, Midfielder, Lemon Bay
Rusher earned the right of team captain and filled in a gap that the Mantas needed in the midfield. He helped spur the offense along and led the team with 13 assists on the year. In the district quarterfinals, Rusher sealed the win on a free kick to beat Dunbar.
“Team captain of most successful Lemon Bay team in recent memory,” Lemon Bay assistant coach Mark Hertz said. “He was center midfielder and the missing ingredient in transitioning to a controlled, possession oriented passing game, something LB desperately needed after the departure of Blake Dean. His work ethic and knowledge of the game are in the top 10 percent of all area players.”
Adam Berry, Defender, Lemon Bay
A strong offense often starts with a solid defense and Berry helped lead the back line for Lemon Bay. A knee injury kept him sidelined for the past two years, but he thrived as a junior.
“Adam is a junior who did not play the last two years due to a major knee injury while playing football as a freshman,” Hertz said. “He is easily the comeback player of the year for our team. Anchor of the defense, our center back, captain, and highly skilled player. One of the key reasons for our success this year.”
Tyler Amaral, Forward, Charlotte
Amaral could be the future of the Tarpon program if you ask his coach. As a freshman, he scored five goals with an assist and also had a game-winner in his first game on the varsity squad.
“This guy is going to be a player to be watched,” Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said. “He arrived late because he was pulled up for Charlotte’s playoff football team. He made an immediate impact and provided a spark mid-season.”
Jonathan Villarreal, Defender/Midfielder, Charlotte
Villarreal set the tone for the Charlotte defense. He set the formations, directed the ball and led the team by example. He also scored two goals with seven assists on the offensive end.
“Everything went through Johnny, he ran the entire field, a force on defense and a creator of scoring opportunities,” Winkler said. “Until we found a forward, much of his work went to waste on the attacking end.”
Jeremiah Bohdanets, Forward, North Port
Not to be overshadowed by the Player of the Year, who flanked him on attacks, Bohdanets was just as effective. He scored 15 goals on the year and finished second in District 4A-11 with 32 points on a productive offensive team.
“Jeremiah is a coach’s player,” North Port coach Joey Sorbino said. “He shows up early and leaves late. As only a sophomore he was able to make a run at scoring leader on our team and showed many teams what they will have to deal with for two more years. Jeremiah excels on the field while balancing many off the field obligations and holds a 4.8 weighted GPA.”
Andrew Syzonenko, Defender, North Port
Stats don’t always find their way to defenders, but their importance is major. Syzonenko was a key factor on a defense that didn’t give up a ton of goals.
“Andrew’s name will not show up on the score sheet every night,” Sorbino said. “But he is a vocal leader and the core of our back line that only allowed 12 goals all regular season.”
Alvaro Amaya, Goalkeeper, North Port
After playing the field last year, Amaya came on strong as the Bobcats’ brick wall in net. He forced nine shutouts with 110 saves and only allowed 12 goals in 16 regular season games.
“Alvaro emerged as our sure fire goalkeeper this year for our program that was in desperate need of a full-time solution,” Sorbino said. “Not only did he exceed our expectations, but went on to lead the district in nearly every category and set a new school record for shutouts in a season.”
Hunter Cole, Goalkeeper, Port Charlotte
Cole never missed a game or a practice this season and it showed on the field as he was one of the top keepers in the area. He stopped 228 shots and three penalty kicks despite being often pressured. Cole’s season high came against Cape Coral where he had 27 saves in a game Port Charlotte lost 1-0.
“Hunter has no fear of the opposing players,” Port Charlotte coach Joe Roca said. “Hunter is a team player and a role model for his teammates. His positive attitude is infectious and led the team even in times of loss and disappointments. His respect for the game and his coaches is admirable and most appreciated. I will miss Hunter who has been a star player in all respects.”
Connor Anderson, Midfielder, Venice
Anderson stepped in admirably as the placekicker on the football team and continued his success during soccer season. He was also thrown in on defense to use his 6-foot-1, 150-pound frame to toughen up a young squad. He scored one goal with one assist.
“Connor did a great job stepping into a leadership role as one of the few returning players from last year and was a great role model for our young team thanks to his work ethic,” Venice associate head coach Greg Atkin said.
Leandro Luna, Midfielder, DeSoto
Luna was the emotional leader of the team and helped on both offense and defense..
“He’s a three year varsity player as a center mid,” DeSoto coach Jose Garcia said. “He is the leader and mentor on the team at a time when we needed someone to step up into that role. He is an example of a player that plays hard until the final whistle regardless of the score.”
Nick Renaud, Forward, Imagine School
Renaud set school
records for goals and points as a senior. He was the engine of the offense, leading the team with 11 goals and 11 assists. He gained the attention of opposing teams, but still managed to score.
“Nick once again proved his commitment and leadership both on and off the field,” Imagine coach Ryan Alvarez said. “Leading the team in goals and assists for the second straight season, he was double teamed much of the year.”
HONORABLE MENTION: Alex Johnson (GK, Lemon Bay), Keagan Hoaglin (MF, Lemon Bay), Thomas Sousa (F, North Port), Gavin Pennell (GK, Charlotte), David Lawson (MF, Charlotte), Brock MacDonell (F, Venice).
