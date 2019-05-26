+3 Noel surges ahead as Charlotte High's iron woman From afar she watched, taking mental notes on each step in the process.

GIRLS TRACK ALL-AREA

Charlotte 4x100 Relay

The Lady Tarpon 4x100 relay team was one of the more dominant groups for Charlotte this year. Comprised of Kaitlyn Chavarria, Kareine DeJean, Eunice Noel and Annabelle Anderson-Prater, the relay won districts and regionals. They capped the year with a sixth-place finish in Class 3A at the State meet with a time of 48.06, which was .21 seconds faster than their Regional time.

"We're gonna really miss Kaitlyn, she's spent three years on that team," Charlotte coach Jerry Voss said. "She probably had her best year as a track athlete this year. She played beach volleyball at the same time. We're gonna miss her."

Natalie Jen, Charlotte

Jen has been dominant in the pole vault since she was a freshman, but an injury made for lower finishes her final two years. As a senior, Jen won a Region championship with a jump of 11-feet, 3 3/4 inches. She then was forced to wait a day at the state meet after a lightning delay, finishing 9th with a jump of 10 feet, 10 inches. Her highest state finish was second place as a freshman.

"It wasn't in the cards this year," Voss said. "But she's been a really good vaulter for four years and we're gonna miss her."

Aleecia Collins, Charlotte

Collins was quite a find for coach Voss. The sophomore finished runner-up in the 400 meters at Regionals with a time of 59.30. That finish helped the Lady Tarpons claim the Region team title. At the state meet, she finished in 16th place, running 59.70.

"Oh man, what a find," Voss said. "Probably won the Regional for us with that second place in the 400. We've seen that she has unbelievable endurance and were trying to work some speed with them. Everything just fell into place with her."

Gabby La Rock, Venice

Courville, Venice

Isabella Coogan, Port Charlotte

Coogan competed in both the 1600 and 3200 meters, qualifying for states in both though she ended up not competing. She was also selected as the Sun Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year as a senior. At Regionals, she finished seventh in the 1600 and fifth in the 3200.

"It feels great, I was definitely exhausted in that race," Coogan said after running both the one and two mile races in Districts. "Every lap was a struggle. But I just tried to stay near my pace. I just wanted to push through the finish and get those points for my team."

Sarah Cote, Lemon Bay

Cote was the highest placer of our local athletes at the state meet. She cruised through the field in the 2A high jump before struggling at 5 feet, 3 3/4 inches. She finished third in the event after clearing 5 feet, 1 3/4 inches.

Daham-Shel Jean, North Port

Jean, like most other athletes at the state meet, had her event times jumbled around. But she didn't let that affect her performance. In her first trip to the big meet, she reached the podium with an eighth-place finish in the 4A long jump. She leapt 17 feet, 5 1/4 inches.

“It’s a sigh of relief,” Jean said at the meet. “It was really stressful. Coming in late I was like, I’m gonna freak out, no warmups. But I just really had to focus and PR and that’s exactly what I did. It’s amazing. This year I made it for long jump and the 100 and I’m proud that I was able to compete.”

Carmen Cordero, DeSoto

Cordero was a model of consistency on the track and in the field. She won seven of eight hurdle events on the year and never failed to take the high jump. She won the district the event as well.

"Carmen had an outstanding year in track," DeSoto coach Darrel Nicklow said. "She ran the 110 hurdles and the high jump. She won the district championship in the high jump. During the season, Carmen won seven of the eight hurdle events and won every high jump meet"