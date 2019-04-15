Katelynn Hall, Guard, North Port
Hall was the thunder to Emani Jefferson’s lighting for the Lady Bobcats. She was a strong offensive weapon, averaging 11.8 points per game. Her season-high came when she scored 30 points against the Imagine School on senior night. She also signed with Elmhurst College in Illinois.
“Katelynn struggled on the offensive end, but turned it around over the break,” North Port coach Dale Huffman said. “But she adjusted. From Christmas on, she killed it.”
Arianna Andrade, Forward, Imagine School
Like most of the girls on the Imagine School team, Andrade played big minutes and produced on the floor. She averaged nine points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. She was voted team Co-MVP.
“Ari gave us great consistent effort on both ends of the floor, and competed at a high level this year,” Imagine coach Kevin Andrade said.
Katie Klein, Guard, Imagine School
Klein proved to be an elite scoring option for the Lady Sharks, scoring her 1,000th point as a junior this year despite missing nearly a full season due to injury. She led Imagine in scoring with 10.2 points per game.
“1000 points in a career is awesome and is a huge accomplishment in itself,” Andrade said. “But to have 500 points as a 7th and 8th grader at a varsity level is it’s own statement. She means a great deal to this team, and her teammates. Her leadership on and off the court is ever pleasant, and we are very proud to call her a Lady Shark.”
Kaitlyn Ziarnicki, Guard, Lemon Bay
Even as a freshman Ziarnicki nearly led the Lady Mantas in scoring with 9.5 points per game. She also added over three rebounds a game. As the season continued, she continued to grow as a player.
”Kaitlyn showed a lot of improvement throughout the season in not only her shooting, but in her understanding of playing defense and game situations as a point guard,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Young said. “She plays hard and is very coachable. She enjoys playing basketball and is only going to continue to improve. “
Abigail Turner, Forward, Lemon Bay
A strong leader for the Lady Mantas, Turner was also the top offensive threat, edging out Ziarnicki by .3 points per game. She was a force on the boards with 8 rebounds per game.
“Abby made herself into a post presence that we needed from the very first game this season,” Young said. “She set career highs in points and rebounds in that first game. She started learning how to read the defense with her post moves and she passes the ball well out of the post. Hard worker who will continue to improve the more she plays.”
Alani Qualls, Forward, Port Charlotte
Qualls missed the final stretch of the season with an injury, but was the fire for Port Charlotte before being shut down. She averaged 10 points, 3.7 rebounds, three assists, 2.5 steals and two blocks per game as a senior.
“Alani missed the end of the season due to injury, but was huge in changing the culture of Lady Pirate basketball,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “A great floor general that led by example.”
Sharina Hudson, Guard, Port Charlotte
Hudson is a quick and athletic player that could be a dynamic threat down the road for Port Charlotte. She averaged 10 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 steals a game as a junior.
“She’s an athletically blessed player,” Progl said. “The journey of your basketball career has just started.”
Bella Desjardins, Guard, Charlotte
Desjardins was one of many that helped Charlotte claim the district title after one of the most successful seasons in program history. She averaged 12 points for the Lady Tarpons as a sophomore.
“These players helped lead the Lady Tarpons to its first district title in 16 years and the team made an Elite 8 appearance in the state playoffs,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “Our team had a very good season these young ladies made a name for themselves and the school with all they accomplished this year.
Matisyn Moses, Forward, Charlotte
The senior leader of Charlotte, Moses lead in scoring with 15 points per game and was a consistent threat all over the floor. She also added four rebounds per game and was instrumental in the Lady Tarpons reaching the Elite 8.
“They were extremely determined to win, which lead to us putting a 19 up on the banner and advancing in the playoffs,” Stephenson said. “I enjoyed coaching this group and our Seniors will be missed.”
Ellie DiGiacomo, Guard, Venice
In her second season with the Lady Indians, Ellie DiGiacomo showcased her versatility as she was the best ball-handler and scorer (9.1 points per game) for Venice. Along with leading the offense from the point guard position and dishing out assists, DiGiacomo was also dangerous from deep. She broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game when she hit eight and scored 28 total points in a blowout win over Palmetto.
HONORABLE MENTION: Arianna Hicks (CHS), Lauren Jackson (CHS), Olivia Gibb (LB) Ashlyn Henderson (PC), Sade Romain (PC), Janae Dennard (NP), Tracey Nelson (NP), Isabella Faulkner (ISNP)
