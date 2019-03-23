Sun Preps Girls soccer All-Area Team
Mason Schilling, Forward, Venice
Indians junior Mason Schilling used her speed and quick wits to outmaneuver opposing defenses all season, scoring an area-high 27 goals to go with 11 assists. She scored several of her goals in the playoffs, including Venice’s only goal in its loss in penalty kicks to St. Pete in the Regional Championship.
“She’s competitive and fierce,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “You’re not gonna see a more competitive kid. She wants to win. She wants the ball. She wants to score. That’s what you get out of Mason. She’s so crafty. She moves without the ball. She’s a very athletic kid.”
Olivia Fair, Defender, Venice
Heading a brand-new defense, Olivia Fair showed poise in her first full varsity season with the Indians. Fair routinely shut down attacks, redirecting the ball back to a powerful Indians offense. Across 20 games, Venice’s defense allowed just eight goals — a huge reason as to why the team finished 18-1-1 and hosted the Regional Championship.
“Defense was very young for us,” Bolyard said. “They all grew together as a group because it was practically a new defense. And out of all of them, Olivia was that player who would come and talk with the coaches and was always asking questions. How to do certain things and make things work on the defense.
“She really stood out being so young and having hardly any varsity experience.”
Rachel Dalton, Midfielder, Venice
Playing alongside the All-Area Player of the Year and 20-plus goal scorers in Mason Schilling and Kiki Slattery, Rachel Dalton was at the heart of a potent Venice attack this year. Just a sophomore, Dalton showed her ability to be facilitator as well as take control and score, finishing with 14 goals and 18 assists.
“Rachel has been in the shadow of Kat (Jordan) and it’s been such a good thing as she’s been able to learn with her,” Bolyard said. “Rachel is another player who is very aggressive. She can play physical, and she has a nose for the goal.
“She scored a lot of goals this year, probably one of the area’s leading scorers.”
Aleena Purvis, Forward, North Port
Purvis was the pace of the Lady Bobcats’ offense, scoring 18 goals with nine assists. She finished second in Player of the Year voting and was one of the top players in our area as only a sophomore. A standout performance came when she scored four goals against Charlotte in December.
“By far the best prospect in the area, Aleena is bound for a great future,” North Port coach Hans Duque said. “In her first two years her growth has been exponential. We see not just an excellent player but a leader who will take her team to the top.”
Cameron McKinley, Midfielder, North Port
McKinley had to do a variety of things on the field this season and particularly excelled at controlling the midfield both offensively and defensively. She scored seven goals with four assists and added four saves on defense.
“Cami brought discipline and stability not just to our midfield but the whole team,” Duque said. “Cami is a flexible person who can work in any environment and with any group and has the magic to transform any difficulty into success.”
Hanna Cislo, Forward, Lemon Bay
Lemon Bay saw no shortage of scoring this year with three players reaching the 15-goal mark. Cislo was one of them, finishing third on the team with 15 goals while adding 10 assists. She brings the energy that keeps the offense churning.
“Hanna Cislo is a truly dynamic player,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. “She works hard and never gives up. Her hustle up top and determination to make a play happen helped us win games. Her passion and ability to get the team fired up for a game was a huge part of our success this year.”
Zoe Melo, Forward, Lemon Bay
Finishing second on the team in goals behind Co-Player of the Year Lauren Ragazzone with 18 on the year and 13 assists. She set up Ragazzone often and kept the pressure on opposing defenses as a junior.
“Zoe was a major part of why our offense was so successful this year,” Cooke said. “She was a phenomenal play maker up top and one of the reasons why Lauren Ragazzone was able to put away so many goals. Zoe is great a seeing the runs and playing the ball where it needs to be. She was also able to put in 18 goals this season and be an impact player.”
Isabella Reyes, Midfielder, Port Charlotte
A captain of the squad, Reyes kept the wheels moving in the right direction for the Lady Pirates. She scored seven goals, but set up even more with 14 assists as a senior.
“Her teammates know her as Izzy, and she is the ultimate captain and leader,” Port Charlotte coach Rob Theriault said. “Nobody works harder on the field than Izzy and she leads by example and an encouraging smile to all of her teammates. It has been a pleasure to coach and watch Izzy play throughout her years at Port Charlotte.”
Kendall Cryer, Goalkeeper, Port Charlotte
The mojo of the Lady Pirates stems from the net where keeper Cryer holds it down. She made 116 saves with a 1.6 goals against average. She also earned five shutout performances on the year.
“Kendall brings an endless supply of energy to the goalie position,” Theriault said. “She is a player that gives 110 percent every time she steps on the field, whether in practice or game, all of her teammates will see her giving her all, which becomes contagious in the teams play. She had a very good year this year with some amazing saves at key times that helped the Lady Pirates with some positive outcomes.”
Micah Epling, Forward, Charlotte
Epling was a force on offense and regular helped get the ball in the net. She scored five goals this year, which was tied for first on the team. She also led the team in minutes played and was a regular threat on corner kicks as a senior.
Maddie Reich, Defender, Charlotte
Defenders often don’t show up on the score sheet and often get overlooked. But even as a freshman, Reich made a strong impact anywhere on the field. She even made plays on offense, scoring two goals on the year.
Cassandra Valdovinos, Forward, DeSoto
Valdovinos was a strong member of the DeSoto girls soccer team. She keeps her teammates in check and helps the team succeed.
“Ever since she was a freshman she has been like an extra coach on the field,” DeSoto coach Steve Rickard said. “She organizes the girls to get the maximum done at practice and leaves everything she has on the field. She is the kind of leader that I hope the other forwards watches and learns from.”
HONORABLE MENTION: Kiki Slattery (F, Venice), Ashton Pennell (GK, Venice), Victoria Gaona (F, Venice), Luptia Manriquez (DeSoto), Megan Porto (F, Port Charlotte), Lila Eaton (D, Port Charlotte), Emily Porto (MF, Port Charlotte), Anacely Zervos (Charlotte), Kalli Pho (Charlotte), Eva Le (Charlotte), Seraiah Bailey (D, North Port), Sophia Cherniak (MF, Lemon Bay), Taylor Mason (GK, Lemon Bay)
