This week's lineups
Vinnie (0-1)
QB Steffan Johnson, North Port
RB Keegan Marinola, Lemon Bay
RB Colby McCauley, Lemon Bay
WR Weston Wolff, Venice
K Zach Sessa, Venice
DEF Venice
BENCH
Marc Jean-Louis, RB, Port Charlotte BYE
Jayden Grant, RB, Charlotte BYE
Logan Rogers, QB, Port Charlotte BYE
Ja'nyrein Washington, RB, Port Charlotte BYE
Davante Roberson, WR, Lemon Bay BYE
Jacob (1-0)
QB Hayden Wolff, Venice
RB Brandon Gregory, Venice
RB Jalien Whye, North Port
WR Sam Whitney, Venice
K John-Victor Oliveira
DEF Lemon Bay
BENCH
Jeremiah Harvey, RB, Charlotte BYE
Alex Muse, QB, Charlotte BYE
Charlotte Defense BYE
Derek McCormick, K, Port Charlotte BYE
Shemar Fleurissant, WR, Port Charlotte BYE
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
Jacob — 128
QB Alex Muse 14
RB Brandon Gregory 30
RB Jalien Whye 45
WR Tyler Perry 29
K Derek McCormick 1
Charlotte DEF 14
Vinnie — 59
QB Logan Rogers 20
RB Marc Jean-Louis 8
RB Jan'yrein Washington 2
WR Weston Wolff 5
K Zach Sessa 19 (with receving stats)
Venice DEF 5
Scoring
It's head to head each week with the final game coming with the final regular season game.
QB: 1 point for every 25 yards and 4 points for touchdowns
RB/WR: 1 point for every 10 yards and 6 points for touchdowns, 1 point per reception
K: 1 point for XP, 3 points for a field goal under 45 yards, 5 points for a field goal over 45 yards
Def: 10 points for a shutout, 8 points if held to 10 or under, 5 points for 17 or under, 3 for 24 or under, 0 for 25 or more, 2 points for turnovers
