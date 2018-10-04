sun
Jacob Hoag Staff Writer

Sun Sports Podcast: Midseason report cards

This week's lineups

Vinnie (0-1)

QB Steffan Johnson, North Port

RB Keegan Marinola, Lemon Bay

RB Colby McCauley, Lemon Bay

WR Weston Wolff, Venice

K Zach Sessa, Venice

DEF Venice

BENCH

Marc Jean-Louis, RB, Port Charlotte BYE

Jayden Grant, RB, Charlotte BYE

Logan Rogers, QB, Port Charlotte BYE

Ja'nyrein Washington, RB, Port Charlotte BYE

Davante Roberson, WR, Lemon Bay BYE

Jacob (1-0)

QB Hayden Wolff, Venice

RB Brandon Gregory, Venice

RB Jalien Whye, North Port

WR Sam Whitney, Venice

K John-Victor Oliveira

DEF Lemon Bay

BENCH

Jeremiah Harvey, RB, Charlotte BYE

Alex Muse, QB, Charlotte BYE

Charlotte Defense BYE

Derek McCormick, K, Port Charlotte BYE

Shemar Fleurissant, WR, Port Charlotte BYE

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Jacob — 128

QB Alex Muse 14

RB Brandon Gregory 30

RB Jalien Whye 45

WR Tyler Perry 29

K Derek McCormick 1

Charlotte DEF 14

Vinnie — 59

QB Logan Rogers 20

RB Marc Jean-Louis 8

RB Jan'yrein Washington 2

WR Weston Wolff 5

K Zach Sessa 19 (with receving stats)

Venice DEF 5

Scoring

It's head to head each week with the final game coming with the final regular season game.

QB: 1 point for every 25 yards and 4 points for touchdowns

RB/WR: 1 point for every 10 yards and 6 points for touchdowns, 1 point per reception

K: 1 point for XP, 3 points for a field goal under 45 yards, 5 points for a field goal over 45 yards

Def: 10 points for a shutout, 8 points if held to 10 or under, 5 points for 17 or under, 3 for 24 or under, 0 for 25 or more, 2 points for turnovers

