Charlotte Sun Football Tab Cover

 

 Each week will be a head to head matchup. We will post the scores and individual point totals each week and make lineup adjustments on the podcast. The starting lineups will be posted on Friday mornings with results on Tuesdays.

SUN PREPS FANTASY ROSTERS

Vinnie

QB John Busha, CHS

RB Ja'Nyrein Washington, PC

WR Weston Wolff, VHS

WR Malachi Wideman, VHS

TE Garrett French

DEF Charlotte

K John Moore, LB

Bench

QB Nico DallaCosta, VHS

WR Riley Haynes, LB

Jacob

QB Logan Rogers, PC

RB Brian Taylor, VHS

RB Ashar Thomas, CHS

FLX Jeremiah Harvey, CHS

WR Freddie Fletcher

DEF Venice

K Tyler Amaral, CHS

Bench

RB Bo Guy, PC

RB Colby McCauley, LB

Lineups: 

QB

RB

WR

FLX

FLX

K

DEF

BENCH

BENCH

Points:

QB: 1 point per 25 yards, 6 points per TD

RB: 1 point per 10 yards, 6 points per TD

WR: Point per reception, 1 point per 10 yards, 6 points per TD

K: 1 point per XP, 3 points for FG under 45 yards, 5 points for 46+

DEF: 2 points per turnover, 0 score = 10 points 1-10 score = 7 points 11-21 = 5 points 22-28 = 3 points 28+ =0

Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments