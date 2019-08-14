Each week will be a head to head matchup. We will post the scores and individual point totals each week and make lineup adjustments on the podcast. The starting lineups will be posted on Friday mornings with results on Tuesdays.
SUN PREPS FANTASY ROSTERS
Vinnie
QB John Busha, CHS
RB Ja'Nyrein Washington, PC
WR Weston Wolff, VHS
WR Malachi Wideman, VHS
TE Garrett French
DEF Charlotte
K John Moore, LB
Bench
QB Nico DallaCosta, VHS
WR Riley Haynes, LB
Jacob
QB Logan Rogers, PC
RB Brian Taylor, VHS
RB Ashar Thomas, CHS
FLX Jeremiah Harvey, CHS
WR Freddie Fletcher
DEF Venice
K Tyler Amaral, CHS
Bench
RB Bo Guy, PC
RB Colby McCauley, LB
Lineups:
QB
RB
WR
FLX
FLX
K
DEF
BENCH
BENCH
Points:
QB: 1 point per 25 yards, 6 points per TD
RB: 1 point per 10 yards, 6 points per TD
WR: Point per reception, 1 point per 10 yards, 6 points per TD
K: 1 point per XP, 3 points for FG under 45 yards, 5 points for 46+
DEF: 2 points per turnover, 0 score = 10 points 1-10 score = 7 points 11-21 = 5 points 22-28 = 3 points 28+ =0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.