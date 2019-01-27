Surrounded by her teammates, Nina has thrived

Sports have always encircled Port Charlotte sophomore Laticia Nina and her family.

Her mom played volleyball at Port Charlotte High, winning a district title. Her dad is a sports agent representing a handful of baseball clients and grew up with former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz back in the Dominican Republic.

She’s a Chicago Cubs fan, though she doesn’t pay much attention to baseball. Unless it’s Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who she once met at a Jason’s Deli and stole the gum from the side of his cup after he left, along with his straw.

But her path to becoming one of the top athletes in the area and a two-time Sun Preps Volleyball Player of the Year was a long, winding journey that met plenty of road blocks.

Before she helped lead the team to back-to-back district titles or led the team in kills or brought them back from 2-0 against Charlotte, she went to the grocery store and altered the course of her sporting career.

“I ran into them at Walmart,” said Port Charlotte coach Christina Burkhart, who played with Nina’s mother Lacee in high school. “I’m like, ‘Hey I have this volleyball team I’m doing.’ Laticia was always a player that was very mature for her age. She was just really athletic, really versatile. She had hops then, she still has hops now.”

Nina was an 8-year-old soccer player before that encounter. She had no intention of stepping onto a volleyball court, but was easily lured.

For about a year she tried to juggle both, but ultimately chose volleyball and from there she began to build a series of lasting relationships that are now the core of Port Charlotte volleyball — a group she credits with pretty much any accolade she’s achieved.

“We went to all these tournaments together,” Nina said of her teammates with the Prime Time club team. “We used to mess around in the pool and do so many things that when you’re on the court you don’t realize how the things you do off the court help you build that connection on the court. We know who’s gonna do what before they do it because we’ve played together for so long.”

It started with Burkhart’s daughter Zoe, who is now a junior with the Lady Pirates. Then came Alicia Kowalski, then Kiersten Tisdale. One by one, the team was formed, each one building off the ones before them. They grew up in the gym and the sound of volleyballs bouncing off the hardwood quickly became a soothing staple.

Their chemistry on the floor this year was visible, but it stemmed from years of sleeping in the same hotel rooms, taking long road trips, playing in weekend tournaments and even living together at times. For years they’ve spent more time together than they have apart.

“There’s always been a core group,” Burkhart said. “There have been girls that come in and go out, but the core group are like sisters and it shows. It showed when they were younger when they were genuinely excited for themselves and it’s the same way today. You can’t spend that much time together without having some type of a family bond.”

But it wasn’t always smooth, especially for Nina.

Early on in her career, she was heavily depended on to carry the team. A gifted young athlete, Nina progressed in the sport with ease. But with that came immense pressure that she sometimes had trouble coping with.

At a tournament in Orlando prior to high school it boiled over. Following a particularly bad game, she walked over and sat at the scorers table with Burkhart and said she was done.

“When I was little, there was a lot of pressure,” Nina said. “As I’ve gotten older it’s gotten better. I still feel pressure, but I feel it as a team. It’s on all of us. When I was little I’d get down on myself and get really upset. But as you play you learn that you can’t do that.

“Now, honestly, how I am on the court is because of everything I went through before with being down on myself. Even last year there were games that I’d come home and just cry and be upset with myself. This year I just focused on having fun.”

As the team began to gel together over the years, the burden of carrying the team began to melt away with each season.

She can still carry the team when needed, but the success or failure of the team no longer falls squarely on her shoulders. That has produced a much lighter and energetic personality for Nina.

That was evident in the Lady Pirates’ run to the Regional Finals this year. At times you could tell she was easily the most talented player on the floor. Her leaping ability, aggressive nature and leadership shined. But there were also times she was able to let her teammates take the reigns.

It was a collective effort. And in the toughest game of the season, the cohesiveness that has been tediously constructed since Nina was a kid was put to the test.

Down 2-0 to rival Charlotte High in the District Final, Nina and company looked to the Lady Tarpon bench and felt calm. For some reason, they weren’t worried or in doubt that they would win.

Frustrated maybe, but poised and in control.

“When I go onto the court, I channel a different me, especially when we play Charlotte,” Nina said. “There was not one minute that I thought we were gonna lose. It was the weirdest thing. And afterward everybody said that’s how they felt too.”

Nina led a rallying cry and pulled every ounce of energy out of her team as Port Charlotte fought out of the hole, forced a fifth set and won a district title for the second straight year.

It wasn’t because of Nina herself, but rather the team’s ability to come together in the toughest situation and prevail.

“I was on Cloud 9 for about a week after,” Nina said. “That was the best win by far out of the last two seasons. I trusted my team so much more after that moment. To be able to share that win with your best friends is amazing.”

It’s always been about the team. When she wins player of the year, the team wins as well. She’s always one to deflect the credit to her teammates, who she says deserve it just as much.

Everything they accomplish, they do so together as one unit. Players have come and gone from the group, but the bond they’ve forged over the past seven years has become unbreakable and one they hope will bring more championships to Port Charlotte.

Even though volleyball wasn’t her original path, it’s helped her grow. The strong, bubbly girl that takes the floor today owes much of what she’s gained to that trip to Walmart at 8 years old. Seven years later, the sport that was once an afterthought is now an essential part of her coming of age.

“There’s nothing like playing high school volleyball,” Nina said. “As much as I try and tell myself that volleyball is not my life, when I look back at everything that’s made me who I am — my friendships, my drive — it’s from volleyball.”