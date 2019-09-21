Tarpon football is the Menzer way of life

Hans Menzer likes to drop in and watch Charlotte High football practice from time to time.
Maybe it’s to soak in the football atmosphere or to recall his glory days wearing the blue and gold while anchoring the offensive line in the late ’80s. But these days he’s focused mainly on two players, his sons Malakai and Maverick.
For the first time, both Menzer boys are on varsity — Malakai, a senior linebacker and Maverick, a sophomore offensive lineman. It’s sort of surreal for Hans, who is seeing his far-reaching family legacy continue.
“It’s nice to see the progression, see these boys grow and develop into young men and pretty good football players,” Hans Jr. said. “When it comes to sports, we can all put aside our differences and come together as a family.”
The Menzer family tree is rooted deep in Tarpon athletics. Hans and his father, Hans Sr., played football; Phoebe, Hans Jr.’s wife, scored the first ever goal for the girls soccer team. Hans’ brother Erik (Class of ’95) also played football and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame as a wrestler. Now Hans Jr. and Phoebe’s daughter Maddox, the youngest Menzer, plays on the JV volleyball team.
The athletic fields at Charlotte are where the Tarpon family and the Menzer family become intertwined and now it’s where the next generation is beginning to take on its own legacy with the past helping to fuel the present.
“I know who my father was and who my grandfather was and know how they played,” Malakai said. “I strive to be like them. I try to take the toughness of my grandfather and the father figure of my dad. We have deep roots here, everyone here knows the name Menzer.”
A football-centric life
The Menzer boys always had a choice of what sport they would play, but there was definitely a strong push toward football. It started in tiny mites with the Charlotte Warriors at 5 years old.
Hans Jr. was the coach, Phoebe served as the team mom and the Menzer house quickly became the hub for team hangouts.
Every Saturday night after games, the team would be invited over for sleepovers. The house went from quiet to chaos pretty quickly with some 20 kids running around.
“We have perfected the skill of being short order cooks,” Phoebe said. “Making beds and feeding the masses. There wasn’t one Saturday for several years where we didn’t have 20 kids staying at the house.
“I know a lot of the kids on this team will look back and have a lot of good memories of the Menzer house.”
They’ve always had an open door when it came to Warriors and Tarpon players, especially in their time of need.
They’ve taken in a few players that have been dealing with hardships in their lives, including current senior tailback Tai’viahn Kelly, who lived with the family for two years. They also raised money to buy him a truck so he could get to practice.
As a family, they feel it’s their duty to support the program and its players, many of which have grown up with their own sons and now serve as much of the backbone of the Tarpon junior and senior classes.
Brotherly love
Along with the team, the family bond grew tighter and more football-centric as the boys got older. With that came an increased competition between Maverick and Malakai.
It’s not uncommon for brothers to bicker, but add a sport where they go head to head and drills become clashes, dinners become debates over who’s better and kitchens turn into no hold bar wrestling matches.
“We’re always nipping at each other,” Malakai said. “That’s just being brothers. You can’t just wake up and say hey Mav, I love you. I love the competition, that’s how I get him better and make sure he’s the best that he can be. We don’t like each other much, but we do love each other.”
“Coaches pick on me as the younger brother,” Maverick added. “(Malakai) is one of a kind. He’s stronger than everyone, but I still beat up on him some times. He doesn’t really scare me that much.”
For most of his life, Maverick has had little to retaliate with physically, Malakai has typically held that edge. But that’s changed since the two began playing for the Tarpons.
Maverick now stands 6-foot-2, holding a good 45 pounds more than his brother’s 215-pound frame. It’s more of an even fight nowadays and the Charlotte High coaches like to put that to the test in practice.
“It’s a competition every single practice whether they want it to be or not,” Hans Jr. said. “The coaches are always gonna single those two brothers out. Everybody kind of pays attention when coach pulls the Menzer boys out to let them go at it.”
“There are days that Malakai gets the better of Maverick and there are days that Maverick gets the better of him. And they let each other know about it when they do. It continues through the evening and usually the next morning we’re still hearing about it.”
Changing of the guard
Hans and his father played in a different era of Tarpon football. For one, they played on a different field that was located where the parking lot currently resides.
Though the offense featured pretty much the same single wing offense that has been a staple at Charlotte for decades, things were a little different back then.
That was especially true for Hans Sr., a Venezuelan native who played with quite the edge on the offensive line in the mid-’60s before leaving after his junior year in 1967 to head to Vietnam at age 17. He was also a member of the basketball and track teams.
“I did the shot put and the slow run,” Hans Sr. joked. “I’m old school. I got kicked out of the Arcadia game for roughing their quarterback one year. It looks like our genetics accomplished something at least. (The Menzer boys) here are the future.”
The Menzer line spans six decades. Now Maverick, Malakai and Maddox are forging their own path.
From the first time Malakai stepped into the Fish Bowl, he knew what it meant to wear the uniform and continue the tradition. With just six guaranteed games left, it’s beginning to come full circle.
“You look up at the stands as a little kid and think, ‘Wow, I’m gonna play here one day,’” he said. “Growing up in this town, you drive down the street on a Friday night and see the lights from the school from downtown Punta Gorda and hear the screams. This is my moment and I’m proud to be here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.