It was something he knew he always wanted to do.
Justin Midgett followed in his father Billy’s footsteps, as the Tarpons starting quarterback. He would be among the nation’s top 10 rated passers, while wearing the school’s blue and yellow.
And although Midgett’s lineage may suggest he was predisposed to becoming the Tarpons starting quarterback, the passing records he established during his tenure while piloting the Charlotte offense, secured his place in the school’s history. Midgett was recently inducted into the Charlotte High School Sports Hall of Fame, an honor the elder Midgett also received, making them the first father and son to earn the distinction.
“I found out a little over a month ago, it was humbling,” said Midgett, the Tarpons 2002 offensive MVP. “I went in with some guys who had some crazy stats and were amazing athletes. When I went in, I was like how do I compare to these guys, great athletes who won state championships. I’m as much a product of the great athletes I had around me, and the great coaches who allowed me to look as good as I did. I’m very thankful for the people who got me there. I’m humbled by the entire experience. I still haven’t been able to think about it enough to put it into words, how I truly feel about it.
“It was an awesome experience, standing out there, when they called me out, looking up into the stands and seeing the people I’ve known my whole life. Growing up here, teachers that I had, that I now work with.”
Midgett distinguished himself during his high school career, one that saw him as a senior rated as the top quarterback in the state of Florida, and earning him first team all selection status in Class 4A.
The Punta Gorda native also played baseball and basketball for the Tarpons. Midgett has always felt at home at the Wallace Keller Stadium Complex, he began working out at the facility while in middle school, in an environment he found inviting, providing him with a sense of belonging.
“I grew up coming to Charlotte High School games, since I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Midgett.
The elder Midgett’s records and career as the Tarpons starting quarterback provided the younger Midgett with all of the motivation he needed.
“I wanted to be like my dad,” said Justin, who also played safety for the Tarpons. “I wanted to break all of his records. He had a bunch of records. I knew coming up, this is what I wanted to do.”
Midgett was a 4-year starter during his time at Charlotte High School, and his freshman year, was the first year Binky Waldrop was at the helm of the Tarpons program. Waldrop, who’s also a Tarpon Hall of Famer, played with Justin’s father, and they were in the same graduating class. Midgett is now a part of Coach Waldrop’s staff, serving in the capacity as an assistant coach. Midgett and Waldrop had a great relationship when he was playing, something that still exists today.
“I think a lot of Justin,” said Waldrop. “He’s probably the best quarterback that we’ve had play here. The thing that I always admired the most about him is his competitiveness. He’s that way as a coach too. It makes me proud (to see him get inducted into the Hall of Fame). I was friend’s with his father, we played baseball and football together. There was a long connection before he came to high school. I’ve known him since he was born. It feels like one of your own kids got in.”
It was during his senior campaign, one where Midgett led the Tarpons to their second undefeated year in school history, and deep into the playoffs, where Charlotte would reach the state semifinals. Midgett was a formidable threat on the football field, passing for nearly 2,500 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning a full scholarship to the University of Florida. However, what’s even more amazing was that he tore the ligaments in his right ankle, during the Tarpons second game of the year, but Midgett wouldn’t let the injury deter him from playing, the intrepid warrior went into battle for each of the Tarpons’ 14 games that season, never missing a beat.
However, Midgett always knew he would return to Charlotte High School, with a professional career that saw him play for the Arena football Florida Firecats, Lubbock Renegades and Birmingham Steeldogs and another season in France.
“When I went off to college, the arena and all that other stuff, I always knew I would come back to the hometown,” said Midgett, who threw for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns in his final regular season game, one that saw him pass for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the game’s first quarter. “I was lucky enough that Coach Waldrop accepted me back to coach. He started me with the freshmen, and had me work my way up. It was a good thing. I needed that.
“Even when I was playing arena, I would come back here and coach. I wasn’t a year round coach back then, but I was still helping as much as I could.”
The Tarpons rich sense of history, pride in their program, and its emphasis on building relationships, created an environment conducive to winning.
“It’s been a great experience,” said Midgett. “I love what Charlotte High offers. It’s family, pride and tradition. The family atmosphere is what I love about this place. I think that’s what sets Charlotte High School apart from most other schools. We’re really a family and take care of each other.”
As a coach, Midgett has directed his energies toward shaping the character of the young men who are currently participating in the Tarpons program.
“The football aspect is always there out at practice,” said Midgett, who loves his job, the area, the school, the family environment Charlotte High School has to offer, and it’s his intention to retire a Tarpon. “What you try to do with these young men, is build positive young men, solid young men, who you’re proud of when you’re out in the community...the biggest aspect of what I do, and what we do, is showing these young men, how to act like men, how to mature. That’s where the family aspect comes along.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.