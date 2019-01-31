PUNTA GORDA – One word that could describe the season opening Tarpon Invitational Boys Weightlifting Meet on Wednesday would be parity.
While Charlotte took first place with 50 points, four other teams finished six points apart for the other two podium spots.
Venice took the runner-up spot with 37 points on the strength of their heavyweight lifters, just ahead of Lemon Bay which had 34. Cape Coral and Port Charlotte were close behind with 33 and 31 points, respectively.
Further of the eight teams in the meet, six of them had at least one winner and the other two teams had at least one runner-up.
But it was the host team that would come out on top. Jayden Opalach (139) and Jayden Grant (199) won their weight classes, with Herb Talfort (119), Kaden Howell (139), Cutter Rebol (169), and Thomas DuFour (183) were runners-up.
“The kids came through. They’ve been working very hard and we had a lot of young kids who did very well,” said Charlotte coach Ray Hixson. “We have to get stronger and better, but it’s very positive for the first meet.”
“We did what we had to and we did it as a team. Personally, I thought I did better than I thought I would,” Grant said. “I liked the competition. It makes you better and makes you do things you didn’t think you could do.”
Lemon Bay’s third-place finish was impressive in that eight of its 12 lifters were in their first career meet. The Manta Rays were able to put Caleb Cooper (129) and Cody Sarver (169) on the top of the podium. Jordan Andrle (154) and Keegan Marinola (199) took home second.
“We’ve been on a roll with three regional championships in a row. We graduated a lot of kids so we treated this as a measuring stick,” said Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell. “We didn’t know how the kids would do, and I think we found the answer.”
Port Charlotte finished fifth, but once again was able to do more with less. Sophomore Jacoby Morgan (119) was the lone Pirate winner as they brought only eight lifters, leaving two weight classes empty.
“We have a very young team and got to see where we need to work on. The future is very bright for them,” said Jarret Debus, Port Charlotte coach. “Jacoby is very committed and very strong. He works very yard in the weight room. I’m very happy where we are.”
