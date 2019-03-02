PUNTA GORDA – That the Charlotte High School wrestling team is wicked good this year is no surprise, but the way they wrestled Friday on the first day of the Region 2A-3 wrestling championships at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.
Of the Tarpons 14 wrestlers, 11 of them advanced to the semifinals, and all but one still has a chance to reach states. This has Charlotte leading the team standings (95 points) comfortably over Riverdale (73.5) and Palmetto Ridge (71.5).
Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said everyone on the team has certain goals and nearly all of them have met them. But the slate is clean Saturday.
“Tomorrow is a whole other day. Semifinals are a big test and the backside if they don’t make it,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “This is the toughest region in the state and we’ll see what happens.
Andrew Austin (106), Patrick Nolan (113), Donovan Cataldi (120), Lucas Willis (152), and Jose Valdez (220), had easy days, with back-to-back pins to get them into the semis.
Malachi Schaeffer (126), Ted Gjerde (132), Richard Lawyer (138), Cody Rice (145), Matt Andou (160) and Anthony Andou (195) needed to win by a decision to advance.
Meanwhile, Sean Taft (170) and Cade Newton (182), after winning their first match, were defeated in the second, which put them in the wrestle-backs.
Both won their next matches, but will have a long way to go if they want to reach states.
Valdez, whose two wins brings his record to 50-1 this season, said he is very surprised by how well Charlotte did.
“I feel very good about myself and the team. We did a lot today and have a lot more to accomplish tomorrow,” Valdez said.
“I didn’t expect us to do this well. We have never had this many in the semis, but it’s the expectation we set for ourselves.”
Rice, looking to make his second straight appearance in states as a sophomore, said this is just a continuation of their performance in districts.
“We just wanted to keep it going throughout the week. I have two top-ranked kids tomorrow, but I’ve pinned one of them, and if I win I have the fifth-ranked kid and that will be a good match,” Rice said.
Gjerde had a tough one out of the blocks Friday and is going to have another one Saturday against Golden Gate’s Gerald Roger, the top-ranked wrestler in the state.
“My first match was difficult. It was one of the first matches and I was a little stiff. It taught me not to be stiff,” Gjerde said. “I really didn’t expect us to do this good. I thought there were some who could lose today but they ended up winning.”
While Charlotte racked up the wins, Port Charlotte, not so much.
The Pirates brought three to regionals, Nick Sloane (126), Okten Logue (220) and Anthony Mandile (285).
However, none of them will reach the second day, as Sloane and Mandile went two and out and Logue, who won a decision in his second match, lost his third and was eliminated.
