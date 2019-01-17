PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Tarpons wrestling squad punched its ticket to the state dual tournament after an impressive showing at the 2A Region 3 duals on its home mat Thursday evening.
The Fighting Tarpons won their opening dual against Dunedin by the count of 69-9. They then dispatched East Lake in the finals 69-3. Charlotte will travel to Osceola High School in Kissimmee next Friday and Saturday and attempt to bring home a state team championship.
The Venice High Indians also wrestled well, but a short roster of grapplers kept them from advancing beyond the first match with East Lake. Venice only brought seven wrestlers out of which it won five matches. Because the Indians had to forfeit seven weight classes, they dropped their match to the Eagles, 45-22.
“They did a great job. We won almost every match and looked good doing it,” said Indians head coach Pat Ryan. “I’m not disappointed (with the short roster). I just want my guys to go out and compete whether I have them all or just seven of them. And they did just that. Nobody rolled over and didn’t wrestle hard.”
Those who won their matches for Venice were Shane Conway at 126 pounds, Chris Wozniak (132), Tyler Conway (138), Sam Exler (145), and Jeff Stuart (160). Jack Marble lost his match after an injury forced him to retire.
In its final against East Lake, Charlotte nearly made it a clean sweep. The Tarpons earned seven first-period pins and another in the second.
“I’m proud of the boys. This is as far as we got last year before we lost to Riverdale,” said Tarpons head coach Even Robinson. “Hopefully we can go two better this season and make it to the finals next week.”
Among the early pins, Anthony Andou (195) was the quickest at just 20 seconds. The others to win by a first-period fall included: Patrick Nolan (113, in 28 seconds), Ted Gjerde (132, :32), Richard Lawyer (138, :55), Cody Rice (145, :48), Lucas Willis (152, :58) and Frank Hoffman (170, :46).
“We’re all confident, I’m confident,” said defending state champion Willis. “We weren’t totally on our game to start, but we picked it up. We’re all excited to go to Osceola next week and tear stuff up again.”
Andrew Austin, at 106, needed just five seconds of the second period to pin the Eagles’ Madison Stogsdill. Jose Valdez (195), a state runner-up last season, won his match by major decision, 24-8. Others to win on points were Malachi Schaeffer (126, 10-4), Matthew Andou (160, 8-0) and Cade Newton (182, 5-0).
Valdez, who finished second at state in 2018, upped his record to 28-0 on the season. But at this point, he’s more focused on his team’s prospects for success.
“Now it’s time to show everybody we have the best team in the state,” said Valdez. “I don’t know who we have first up next week. But the plan is to win it. And we’re going to go all out next weekend and try to bring a state championship trophy home.”
