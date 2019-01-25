Two area wrestling teams made it through to the Final Four of the State Duals held at Osceola High School in Kissimmee.
Both Lemon Bay and Charlotte high schools advanced in the tournament. The Mantas cruised past Teneroc 60-18 in Class 1A and Charlotte 45-21 over Palmetto Ridge in 2A.
Lemon Bay was wrestling without its heavy weight as well as top wrestlers in the 120 and 126 weight classes. But they were still overpowering against the team from Lakeland.
Freshman Lance Schyck kicked off the match with a pin at 152 and the rest of the team followed suit with six consecutive pins. The biggest win came from Eric Dagg in the 132-pound weight class. He avenged a loss via pin against Teneroc’s Travis Haworth that he suffered two weeks ago.
“Proud of these guys,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck said. “We wrestled without our starting heavyweight, 120 and 126. They were all battling health issues. Looking forward to competing tomorrow, but will be tough.”
Charlotte’s match was a little closer, but the Tarpons were able to win without too much drama.
Lucas Willis started the match with a 58-second pin at 152 and the Tarpons won their first three bouts. As a team they recorded five pins. At 132, Charlie Edwards topped the No. 2 wrestler in the state with a 7-2 decision.
“The kids stepped up,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “These guys that have been around and watched these older guys did what they needed to do to win. Palmetto Ridge is definitely a tough team and we were in a battle the whole way.”
Lemon Bay will face Wakulla High in the semifinals and the Tarpons will see Lincoln High today. With not clue what he might see, Robinson is excited for the challenge with hopes of bring a title back to Punta Gorda.
“I know nothing,” he said about today’s opponent. “They’re all the way up in Tallahassee and I haven’t seen them all year. But it’s nice to win that Regional title and we’ll go from there.”
