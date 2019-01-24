There’s a lot at stake.
This weekend will determine if the Charlotte Tarpons wrestling team will reach their objective. They have a formidable adversary standing in their way on Friday, having to go up against Palmetto Ridge at Osceola High School in Kissimmee in the State Dual Meet quarterfinal.
If they capture a regional crown they’ll advance, with a State championship a distinct possibility on Saturday.
Charlotte and Palmetto Ridge have a long history of competing against one another, setting the stage for a rivalry match, one with important implications, with the the opportunity to advance in the postseason and the possibility of a state championship within their grasp. Charlotte’s roster boasts four wrestlers who are currently ranked no. 1 in the state in their various divisions, Donovan Cataldi, 120-pound; Lucas Willis, 152-pound; Anthony Andou, 195-pound and Jose Valdez, 220-pound.
“It’s going to be a pretty big match, I think the winner can advance pretty far,” said Evan Robinson, Charlotte wrestling coach.
“The coaches are friends, the kids are friends, we travel in the offseason together. There’s a lot of camaraderie there, but it’s also a good rivalry.”
Kissimmee is where the Tarpons state duals ended in 2018, but this year’s team is confident that they will be able to extend their season, said Robinson.
“They’re excited, they’ve been there, I think the nerves will be out of the way this time,” said Robinson.
“Maybe we can shoot for that final. Those top four or five teams in the state, they’re all very deep, Palmetto Ridge, Tampa Jesuit, Lake Gibson and Riverdale and us.”
The team has prepared the same way they have for every tournament, through practice, working on their technique, going over what they did wrong the previous week, correcting it and staying focused and positive, said Robinson.
“You keep them aggressive and hungry,” said Robinson.
Lemon Bay will also compete for a chance at a state title.
The Mantas reached the Final Four last year and will face Teneroc with hopes of taking its deep roster further.
The Quarterfinals will be held on Friday with the final two rounds on Saturday if either team advances.
