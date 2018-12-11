PUNTA GORDA — With a huge district game coming up against Cape Coral, the Charlotte High School girls basketball team did some sharpening up against one of the weaker teams in the area in North Fort Myers.
And although the offense wasn’t where they wanted it to be, the defense was at peak performance, suffocating the Lady Red Knights all evening in a 52-9 victory Tuesday in a non-district contest.
Bella Desjardin led all scorers with 14 points, while Mati Moses added 10 for the Tarpons (7-2), who substituted early and often against North.
Charlotte coach Matthew Stephenson said there are many ways his team can improve, especially with a huge road game on deck with district implications.
“We did some things right and there were things we need to improve on. But a win is a win and we’ll take it for the good girls,” Stephenson said. “We rotated bodies and got as many kids in there as we could and go with the tempo.”
The story was the defense, with Charlotte allowing no more than four points in any quarter, including one in the second half, nearly all of which was played with a running clock once Charlotte got the lead over 35.
Offensively, they did enough. They missed a lot of shots and missed half their free throws, but Vanessa Vincente scored all seven of her points in the first quarter to get the Tarpons going. Desjardins got going from there, as did Moses to open a 37-8 halftime lead.
“It was a great team effort, that’s been the theme. If we can execute the way we can and do the things we’re supposed to, we’re a tough team to stop,” Stephenson said.
North Fort Myers (2-6), after ending a five-game losing streak Friday against Ida Baker, got nothing going as their confidence went south shortly after the opening tip.
To be fair the Red Knights played solid defense all night, especially in the second half
“Charlotte is really disciplined and we let their discipline get in our heads. For us, it’s mindset. If we believe in ourselves, we can make things happen,” said North coach Stephanie Rael. “At halftime I told them to work on specific things so our goal in the second half was to box out and rebound and we did better in the second half.”
CHARLOTTE 52,
NORTH FORT MYERS 9
North Fort
Myers 4 4 0 1 – 9
Charlotte 20 17 11 4 – 52
North Fort Myers (9): Mera 3, Byrd 2, Hafer 2, Morgan 2. Totals: 3 3-7 9.
Charlotte (52): Bella Desjardin 14, Mati Moses 10, Hicks 7, Vincente 7, Pascal 5, Jackson 4, Carter 3, Anthony 2. Totals: 19(3) 11-22 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.