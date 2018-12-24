A busy schedule this past week found the Charlotte Tarpons boys basketball team on the road, going 2-2 against their opposition.
Charlotte captured the City of Palms Premiere on Dec. 16 against Boyd Anderson of Lauderdale Lakes, 60-53.
The Tarpons performed admirably against some of the nation’s best teams going 1-2 in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, losing to defending Mississippi State 5A champion Olive Branch, 76-61, and to Imacculate Conception of Montclair, N.J., 79-63. The Tarpons left on a winning note, winning their final game of the tournament with a 71-67 victory against Osceola.
“I was pretty happy with the way that we came out and played, winning against Osceola, a 9A state power, it’s something that can help us down the road,” said Tom Massolio, Charlotte Tarpons basketball coach. “But I thought that we played well against Olive Branch for three quarters and I thought we played well against Immaculate Conception for three quarters. We just had one quarter in both, the second quarter in the first game and third quarter in the second game, that were our downfalls, but I thought overall we played really well.”
The Tarpons depth has played a large role in their success this season, with the roster’s top seven players making a considerable impact during the past few games, said Massolio.
“We’ve done that all year long,”said Massolio. “There have been times that we haven’t played well, but overall we’ve done a really good job.”
The level of competition this past week, provided the Tarpons with a number of challenges, but also served as an invaluable way to build confidence going forward, having held their own during a stretch of the schedule featuring some of the nation’s strongest teams.
“There’s a lot of stuff that we still have to improve on, I think that it’s a group that’s anxious and wants to get back in the gym, practice and get better,” said Massolio. “We have to. Our practices have to get more competitive than they’ve already been.”
However, the Tarpons weren’t the only ones recognized during the tournament. Coach Tom Massolio, who has 10 20-win seasons while at the helm of the Charlotte program, was honored with the distinguished Steve Bumm Sportsmanship Award.
The Tarpons coach was at a dinner party for a former player of his, Jimmy Stewart, who was back in town for the holidays, and is going to be deployed to Afghanistan, when he received word that he had been selected to be the recipient of this year’s edition of the prestigious plaudit.
The accolade is presented to the coach who best exemplifies sportsmanship and camaraderie.
The award caught the Tarpons coach off-guard. Renowned for his selflessness and humility, Massolio places an emphasis on the team and teamwork.
“I was truly honored by the award,” said Massolio.
