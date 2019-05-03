PUNTA GORDA. — After a 45 minute lightning delay, the Charlotte Tarpons celebrated Senior Night in style with a 13-2 victory over Lemon Bay Thursday night.
Bryce Hayse hit a grand slam, Kyle Machado and Jonah Bourque had three hits apiece and Aaron Martins drove in four runs as two Charlotte pitchers held the Manta Rays hitless until the fifth inning.
“They deserved that,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “They came through in a big way tonight. They proved and they showed why most of those kids are going where they’re going. They’re pretty good baseball players and I’m going to miss them. I’m glad everybody came out and supported them tonight. It was a good ending.”
While the Tarpons got contributions from all six seniors, the biggest blow was Hayse’s grand slam in the bottom of the fourth, which made it 9-0 and pulled the Tarpons to within one run of ending the game early because of the ten run mercy rule. Bourque followed with a single and came home on Mikey Thomas’s triple to make it 10-0 and Charlotte tacked on three more, taking advantage of control problems by Manta relievers.
“I like where we are right now,” Cudjo said. “ We’ve got a home district tournament game coning up Tuesday. Just win it to get in it. Bryce has had a couple of balls that he hit well that were close. That was a 2-0 count and I told him ‘Don’t miss it.’ He’s been hitting the ball well but he’s got nothing to show for it. He’s been hitting it right at people, so good for him.”
The Mantas got two runs in the top of the fifth on Josh Gossett’s two run double. Machado and Jake Guthridge had held Lemon Bay hitless through the first four innings.
Lemon Bay, now 7-16, Is the top seed in District 5A-12 and will also host a district tournament semifinal on Tuesday against Dunbar.
The Tarpons (14-8) are second seed in District 7A-11 and will host Fort Myers Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE 13, LEMON BAY 2
Lemon Bay 000. 02. — 2. 3. 0
Charlotte. 202. 9X. — 13. 13. 0
WP -Kyle Machado. LP — Tyler Kreissler. Leading hitters: Bryce Hayse (C) 2-2, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs; Aaron Martins (C) 2-2, 2B, 4 RBIs; Kyle Machado (C) 3-4, 2B, RBI; Jonah Bourque (C) 3-4, RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.