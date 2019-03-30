For the second game in three days, the Charlotte Tarpons baseball team hosted a team from out of the area. After defeating Dublin Coffman from Ohio on Wednesday, the Tarpons took on the Southridge Spartans out of Miami Friday evening. The visiting Spartans were able to pull out a 2-1 victory behind the arm of starting pitcher Ronaldo Gallo, dropping Charlotte’s record to 6-4 on the young season.
The visiting Spartans jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on two walks and three singles in the first inning. Charlotte starting pitcher Cade Reich walked the second and third batters of the inning to put two men on with one out.
The fourth hitter in the lineup for Southridge, Jacob Stone, laced a single up the middle to load the bases before Jose Tabares was able to drop in a hit to shallow center field to bring in the first run of the game. Two batters later, Johnny Vasquez pulled the ball in between the first and second basemen for the third single of the inning, driving in Janniel Berroa in the process.
Southridge brought 17 batters to the plate in the first three innings, but weren’t able to push across any runs in innings number two or three as Reich was able to work out of a bases loaded jam in the third and keep the game at 2-0.
Berroa made a full speed diving catch as he laid out full-body to rob Reich of a hit in the third inning. Charlotte left two men on base in the third, their best opportunity to score in the early going.
Reich was replaced by Kevin Conway to start the fifth inning for the Tarpons. During his four full innings Reich allowed two runs on six hits, all singles, while walking four and striking out three to get saddled with the tough luck loss.
The Tarpons threatened in the fifth inning with runners on first and third with nobody out. Charlotte was able to score one run on two singles, a wild pitch and a double steal before Gallo was able to retire the next three batters to leave a runner stranded.
Conway threw three perfect innings of relief for Charlotte, striking out five and inducing four softly hit ground balls from the nine batters he faced on Friday.
The Spartans were able to get two scoreless innings out of their relief pitcher Brandon Cabrera, who picked up the six-out save. Cabrera struck out three Tarpons in his two innings of work while giving up a single and a base on balls.
Charlotte and Southridge were evenly matched on the field and it showed in the scoring. The Tarpons had 31 batters on the evening compared to the Spartans 29. The Tarpons struck out 10 times at the plate with two walks while the Spartans struck out eight times and walked four. Neither team had an extra base hit on the night as Southridge collected six singles to the Tarpons eight.
The Tarpons will travel to face Canterbury at Florida Gulf Coast University on Wednesday before hosting Inspiration Academy on Friday next week.
