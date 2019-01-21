PUNTA GORDA —Jadrian Tracey scored 19 points, including a three-pointer at the buzzer, to lead the Oldsmar Christian School boys basketball team to a dramatic 54-52 victory over Charlotte in the final game of the Wally Keller Classic on Saturday.
Charlotte (13-6) had just taken a 52-51 lead on a free throw by Ahmad Johnson which capped off a 7-0 run with six seconds left.
Ray Robinson took the inbound, got double-teamed when he got to midcourt, and pushed the ball to Tracey in the corner, who hit nothing but net as the buzzer sounded.
“They trusted me with the last shot and I took it. I knocked it down,” Tracey said. “The coach came to us and said we were going to win the game. We trusted the play and executed it.”
Oldsmar coach David Minaya said his team was out of character, especially in the closing minutes. It was about them getting their poise back.
“I told them to calm down and stop making stupid plays. I put the ball in my point guard’s hands. Two guys went for him and he made the perfect pass,” Minaya said. “Jadrian was open in the corner and hit the shot.”
Oldsmar (15-6) led for much of the game and was up 51-45 with 2:31 remaining after Robinson hit a shot.
Charlotte wasn’t through. Tre Carroll, who had 17 points, and Johnson who led Charlotte with 19, hit field goals to close to within 51-49 with 1:16 remaining.
After Oldsmar missed the front end of a one-and-one, Carroll was left open again and drained a lay-up to tie the game at 51 with 37 seconds left.
Charlotte made another defensive stand and was able to get Johnson to the free throw line, where he hit one of two to give Charlotte the lead, setting up the finish.
Charlotte coach Tom Massolio, as happy as he was following Charlotte’s thrilling win over Lehigh the previous evening, was equally as unhappy with this one, though he was happy with his team’s effort.
“Give the kid who made the shot credit. You don’t get many of those in your lifetime and he knocked it down,” Massolio said. “For us to get back into the game and the way we played I’m happy. I’m not happy for the result, but we played good basketball.”
Braxton Bartlett added 12 for the Eagles, including a big three early in the fourth quarter to quell a Tarpon rally that moved them to within 40-39.
OLDSMAR CHRISTIAN 54, CHARLOTTE 52
Oldsmar 14 17 7 16 – 54
Charlotte 12 13 11 16 – 52
Oldsmar (54): Jadrian Tracey 19, Braxton Bartlett 12, Gibbs 8, Williams 6, McIntyre 4, Esajas 2, Robinson 2, Patterson 1. Totals: 19(5) 11-21 54.
Charlotte (52): Ahmad Johnson 19, Tre Carroll 17, Gainer 7, Reaves 6, Scribner 2, Phanor 1. Totals: 16(4) 16-22 54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.