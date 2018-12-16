After nearly 11 hours of wrestling with over 400 matches on four mats and more take downs, reversals and pins than you could shake a stick at, the 48th edition of the Captain Archer Wrestling Tournament is in the books.
“We have had a bunch of second place finishes in the past and last year we won the tournament,” said Charlotte head wrestling coach Evan Robinson. The Tarpons took home another second place trophy yesterday finishing behind Riverdale 269-209.
“I’m happy with the way our boys wrestled. We had four champs and five finalists and a couple of third place finishes. We’re ok. It’s still a long year and we’ll see them a few more times and see if we can overcome that,” added Robinson.
Going into the finals, Riverdale had a 50 point lead 246-196 and seven wrestlers in the finals. Even though the Tarpons had five wrestlers in the finals, it was too big of a lead to makeup. There were two head to head matches against Riverdale and each team claimed a victory.
The only finals match that the Tarpons lost came in the 195 pound class. Darius Parker is a state finalist from last year from Riverdale. The Tarpons’ Anthony Andou is a state qualifier from last season and gave Parker all he wanted as Parker kept his perfect 10-0 record intact with a hard fought 3-1 victory.
The Tarpons took a gold medal in the 120 pound weight class when Donovan Cataldi took his 8-0 record to the mat with Tajh Clayton of Riverdale. Clayton had only tasted defeat once this season, but the regional runner-up from last year couldn’t handle Cataldi as the Charlotte junior took the match 5-1.
Lucas Willis was no surprise at 152 as the two-time defending state champ coasted through his weight class and kept his 11-0 record intact with a 2-0 win over Riley Hackworth who was a state qualifier last season from Fort Myers.
At the 220 weight class it was like a takedown drill for Jose Valdez. He easily defeated Jack Marble from Venice, a regional runner-up last season, 14-4. Valdez took Marble down and then gave him an escape point time after time and toyed with his opponent in an easy win for the muscular senior. Valdez was the state runner-up last season. “I was impressed with Valdez as he owned the match,” said Robinson.
The big surprise of the tournament was the Tarpons’ 106-pound freshman Andrew Austin. He squared off with Cullen Guerrero out of Palmetto Ridge. Guerrero finished second in the state in 2017 and had a strong 9-1 record this season.
Austin had nothing written down on his achievement sheet. There were no awards or anything to show that he had a chance. Coming in as a third seed against a state runner-up didn’t look too good for the Austin. He edged Guerrero 3-2 in a match that made Austin look like a state runner-up.
Austin won the “Outstanding Wrestler” award in a voting done by the head coaches from all 19 teams in the tournament. “The young man did a good job and deserved to win the award,” said Robinson.
“I was kind of surprised and very happy to win it. I could have wrestled better in the finals but I am very happy to be the first freshman to ever win it for Charlotte,” said Austin.
“I’m proud of the wrestlers. We have to clean some stuff up, but we’ll keep marching on,” said Robinson.
