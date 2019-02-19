PUNTA GORDA – The Charlotte High School girls basketball team has never won a regional final in its history, or even been to one.
It will have its chance Friday.
Matisyn Moses scored 19 points, including two huge lay-ups in the closing minutes to lead the Tarpons to a 53-47 victory over Clearwater to advance to its first regional final in school history against Fort Myers, which beat Barron Collier on the road.
“It’s a good feeling. But we’re going to have to hit the drawing board and get ready to go down there in a hostile environment,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “We’ve been doing this all season and we’re not going to back down.”
Charlotte (22-6) saw a 12-point lead shrink to just one with 2:41 remaining, but Dylan Anthony came off the bench to hit a short jumper to extend the lead to three.
After Clearwater missed two game-tying three-pointers, Moses got open twice under the basket, with the second shot proving to be the dagger with 51 seconds left to make it 52-45.
“We didn’t panic. We had to figure out a way and we did. It was about execution and trusting each other, finding the open person and being patient when things got hostile,” Stephenson said. “We ended up closing out the game the way we were supposed to.”
Clearwater (23-4) got off to a strong start, leading for most of the first quarter. However, with the Tornadoes playing seven deep, D’Mya Ferguson and Alli Head, their two best players got into foul trouble.
Charlotte took advantage and painstakingly took the lead and built it for much of the second half. Moses, who scored just three points in the first half, caught fire, scoring eight points in the third quarter to give Charlotte a 38-30 lead after three.
The Tarpons extended the lead to 12 after Vanessa Vicente hit back-to-back jumpers to make it 42-30 early in the fourth before Clearwater finally got rolling, going on a 15-4 run, highlighted by a Ferguson three-pointer to cut the lead to 46-45 with 2:41 remaining to set up the finish.
“We knew we had to turn things up later in the game when they started coming back and we knew what we had to do and turn the game around,” Moses said. “Aryana Hicks is great at setting up the plays and finds the lanes that are open and that’s great for a point guard.”
Head led Clearwater with 19 points while Ferguson, who played with four fouls for much of the second half, added 14. Coach Allen Williams said the Tornadoes ran out of wind late.
“We played full-court man-to-man pressure and it’s tough when you rotate seven. When two of your best players get in foul trouble, it’s also tough,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, they gave me what they had. I’m proud of all of them.”
With no other Charlotte team having gone this far, Moses said she feels the pressure of making history for her school.
“It’s nerve-wracking, but we know what we have to do and we know if we have the mindset, we can do it,” Moses said. “It’s amazing to be a part of this. Going this far with the possibility of going to states is amazing.”
Clearwater 11 7 12 17 – 47
Charlotte 12 12 14 15 – 53
Clearwater (47): Alli Head 19, D’mya Ferguson 14, Jones 9, McCray 5. Totals: 18)2) 9-12 47.
Charlotte (53): Matisyn Moses 19, Vanessa Vicente 10, Jackson 8, Desjardins 5, Hicks 5, Anthony 4, Pascal 2. Totals: 20(3) 10-20 53.
