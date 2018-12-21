A strong nucleus, experienced players and an unmatched enthusiasm are among the attributes possessed by the Charlotte Tarpons soccer team.
A new coach, a new attitude and a new approach to the sport has the program brimming with optimism.
“I’ve been very impressed with the work ethic of the team in general,” said Greg Winkler, Charlotte Tarpons soccer coach. “I came in at a good time. I know they lost a lot of talent. Last year, they had some really good players, and the guys weren’t expecting a lot.”
Winkler credits the roster’s seniors for having a positive influence on the younger players.
“We’re trying to change the culture and we’re trying to change the mindset,” said Winkler. “These guys have been 100 percent behind the things I’ve been saying. They’ve been supportive. They’ve been holding each other accountable.”
Tuesday night’s victory against a deep and talented team, the North Port Bobcats, after an authoritative loss earlier this season to that same opponent, was a boost to the Tarpons’ confidence as they continue to evolve.
“I told the guys that we have to continue to focus on what we can control,” said Winkler. “You can’t let all that outside stuff get in. It’s learning how to win.”
Charlotte’s come-from-behind victory against DeSoto, was a a key component for the Tarpons going forward. Their no quit attitude and indefatigable spirit have created additional opportunities against the opposition.
“Some of the seniors were telling, it’s been a long time since they can remember ever coming back on a team, once they got down,” said Winkler.
The team has made a series of adjustments, and they’ve been paying dividends,
“They’re buying what I’m trying to tell them, and they’re seeing that if they listen, there will be results,” said Winkler. “I think we’re laying the ground work for some pretty good stuff. This senior class is going to be responsible for a lot of it too. They could have said, ‘This is just like before, we’ve had some tough outings.’ They could’ve packed it in and just played, or done whatever they wanted to do. “
However, the Tarpons have directed their energies toward growing stronger as a team, bringing an enthusiasm to the pitch every time they play. They’ve been involved in a number of team building activities off the field.
“They’re realizing that there’s a lot more than just playing the games,” said Winkler. “I’ve been really happy with them.”
Freshman Tyler Amaral, is making his presence felt at the varsity level.
“Tyler for a 9th grader is pretty well-grounded,” said Winkler. “I know he’s had a lot of success athletically coming up. It’s a whole different level when you get to be at the varsity level.”
Amaral has adjusted his game to process plays at speed, and his experience as a football player allows him to transition smoothly into the physical play associated with the sport.
“I think after he got that game winner against DeSoto, you could see his confidence starting to come,” said Winkler. “He’s just another player, and that’s what I tell kids too. I’m pretty aware of what grade they are when they try out, but once we have a team, I don’t look at that at all. Who ever is going to perform, that’s who’s going to play. Tyler has a great attitude and he’s a very unselfish player. I think the guys could see that. We needed somebody who was going to be able to score.”
The Tarpons knew at the beginning of the year, they would have to play strong defensively, directing their energies toward stopping the opposition. Early on, they were getting scoring opportunities, but weren’t able to finish the play. The Tarpons are now making the most of those chances, maintaining their confidence even when they’re facing adversity.
“We’ve been creating a lot of opportunities, and Tyler has been a big part of helping to put that away,” said Winkler.
