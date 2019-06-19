FORT MYERS — It wasn't the greatest start for the Charlotte High boys basketball team, but by tournament's end, the Tarpons were the champions of the Summer Shootout hosted by Evangelical Christian School (ECS).
Fighting fatigue and offseason rust, the Tarpons battled through it all to cut through elite competition, beating Lehigh in the tournament championship game to claim the title.
"I thought we just grinded it out all week," Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. "This is out fifth day of playing — like a lot of teams here — and our 14th game in five days. I was really happy that we competed each and every game.
"We didn't start this tournament very well, but I always tell them it's not how you start, it's how you finish. I thought we played some good competition and were ready to go."
Charlotte wasn't playing at it's best the first two days of the Shootout, according to Massolio. But when it came to the final day, which featured two single-elimination brackets based on records from the previous days, the Tarpons reignited their fire.
Charlotte gets a nice transition basket from @TyrikGainer to push the lead to 39-25 with 8:53 left.
Charlotte cruised past Community School of Naples (22-9 last year), Fort Myers (23-6) and Lehigh (reached Final Four) to win the tournament.
In the final game, the Tarpons were led by rising junior Tre Carroll (15) and rising senior Tyrik Gainer (17), who combined for 32 of Charlotte's 47 points.
With the graduation of seniors Makai Reaves and Sun Player of the Year Ahmad Johnson, Gainer and Carroll will become focal points in the offense.
"(Tyrik's) game has really improved in a short amount of time because he's working on it," Massolio said. "This is the time to work on it. And obviously Tre is gonna be really good, but he's a worker too. Last night we got done playing and he's in the gym shooting an hour after.
"I'm really happy with our senior class and the way they're leading us on and off the court."
Gainer also steps into a leadership role for Charlotte. In the tournament, he was focused on showing the right way to play Tarpon basketball.
"I just motivate them and try to push them to do the right thing," Gainer said. "Whenever they do something bad, I tell them what they did and how to do it right the next time and just keep going from there."
The matchup with Lehigh could be a potential preview of a Regional matchup down the road. Massolio sees a lot of potential in his team, but knows it's only June and there's plenty of time to get to where he wants the Tarpons to be.
"I'm happy where we're at, but obviously there's a lot to grow on," Massolio said. "It's still early. We've got eight months until the championships we want to win."
On the back courts of the gym, Community Christian was proving they weren't just a one hit wonder last year.
Playing three games in four hours with seven players, the Mustangs battled exhaustion to beat South Fort Myers and Gateway Charter before falling to ECS in the championship game of their bracket.
"We finished 5-4 playing high-caliber competition," Mustangs head coach Kurt Taylor said. "We competed with all of them. We beat Charlotte and had two good wins today. I'm really happy with the progress we made this spring and summer. The kids are getting stronger and better in every phase of the game."
The Mustangs had the most successful season in program history last year, reaching the District title game and Regionals for the first time in school history. After losing a cornerstone player in Sam Battle, this week showed which players are in line to step in.
Rising senior Ethan Bray was a force offensively and defensively for the Mustangs. A vocal leader on the floor, Taylor said he has elevated his game and leadership heading into his final year. He has also added an outside shot to his already diverse skill set.
Rising junior Brandon Hill was also a key factor on the final day of the Shootout. Strutting his size and strength, Hill consistently battled on the boards and muscled his way through the paint for contested buckets.
"Brandon played solid today," Taylor said. "He's just gotta learn to bring his intensity every game and he could be a real force. He hasn't gotten there yet, but played pretty good today."
Much like the Tarpons, the Mustangs are pleased with this week's performance, but have plenty of room to grow as the offseason continues.
"I know we can compete to win a district title next year," Taylor said. "That's our goal and then see what happens after that. I'm pleased with where we're at, but certainly not satisfied."
