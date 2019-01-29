PUNTA GORDA - After a lackluster start, Charlotte pulled away from Island Coast in the second quarter and cruised to an 81-27 win in a Class 7A-District 10 boys basketball matchup Monday night.
The Tarpons play was so uninspired in the first quarter that coach Tom Massolio benched most of his starters as the Tarpons fumbled their way to a 17-7 lead.
“We did not play well early on, did we?” Massolio said. “But we overcame that and did what we had to do in the second half to win the game.”
The starters returned at the start of the second quarter and things were different as the Tarpons turned numerous steals into transition baskets and outscored the Gators 25-12. Ahmad Johnson led the way with 12 points in the period as Charlotte took a 42-19 lead at halftime.
“When we play teams like this we have a hard time coming out and playing to the potential that we do against good teams,” Tarpons guard Kenny Scribner said. “So that was what he (Massolio) was frustrated at. Going into the playoffs, we just have to play how we play versus every good team no matter who’s on the court. That’s a little bit of what he was ticked off about.”
The Tarpons had defeated the Gators by 58 points earlier in the year, but Massolio said that was no excuse for the poor start.
“You’ve got to play the game the right way every single time you step on the floor,” Massolio said. “I don’t care who you’re going against. That’s my fault as a coach not getting them ready to go, and I promise you next time we step on the court we’ll be ready to go."
Once the Tarpons got it together in the middle periods, the downtrodden Gators (2-18, 1-10) stood no chance. Charlotte opened the third quarter by scoring the first 13 points, setting a running clock in motion for the remainder of the game. Charlotte wound up outscoring Island Coast 30-4 in the third quarter before Massolio was able to go to his bench for the entire fourth quarter.
“He (Massolio) doesn’t really look at the scoreboard, he looks at the little things,” Scribner said. “We were having a hard time keeping the ball in front of us and that’s something little that if we don’t do that versus bigger competition that could really hurt us, Our shot selection also wasn’t very good at the beginning of the game. But in the second quarter he was happy and didn’t have much to say at halftime. He told us that he liked the way that we shared the ball in the third and fourth quarter and that we need to be ready for practice tomorrow.”
Johnson led the way for the Tarpons with 20 points, Tre Carroll had 15 and Scribner added 12 as Charlotte improved to 17-6 overall and 10-2 in the district. The Tarpons have locked down the second seed in the upcoming district tournament and will have eight days off until their next game on February 7th against Fort Myers.
“Our effort early on was not good,” Massolio said. “Going through the motions and not doing a very good job. Once we started getting into transition and started moving the ball around, you can see what we can do. Island Coast is obviously not at the level that we are, but whoever you step on the court against, you’ve got to be ready to go and we weren’t ready to go. We don’t play again till next Thursday, so we’ve got a lot of time to get some things changed and corrected.”
CHARLOTE 81, ISLAND COAST 27
Island Coast 7. 12. 4. 4. - 27
Charlotte. 17. 25. 30. 9. - 81
ISLAND COAST: Corchado 7, Martinez 5, Baberich 4, Cook 3, Koch 2, Roberts 2, Youngblood 2, Joseph 2. Totals: 10(3), 4-8, 27
CHARLOTTE: Johnson 20, Carroll 15, Scribner 12, Reaves. 9, Phanor 7, Gainer. 7, Toure. 6, Tompkins. 3, Shackleford. 2. Totals: 34(4), 9-13, 81.
