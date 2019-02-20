Tarpons poised for the playoffs
The strength of a schedule can make a world of difference.
The Charlotte Tarpons boys’ basketball team has played against some of the nation’s elite teams.
It’s that challenging schedule that has prepared them for different scenarios and worthy adversaries, and last Friday was no different, playing an undefeated team that had beaten them twice previously, but Charlotte wasn’t deterred and they’re intrepid play allowed them to capture the District Championship against a tough Port Charlotte Pirate team. The Tarpons host Boca Ciega Thursday at 7 p.m., in the Regional quarterfinals.
"The win itself solidifies that we get to play the first round of the playoffs at home,” said Massolio. “And if we go up against another opponent who was a runner-up, we get another home game. Obviously, nobody can win a state title at home, but the more games you get at home, it’s better for you as a team, you’re a little more comfortable.”
Home court advantage during the playoffs can’t be understated; the support of the fans, the familiarity of the environment is conducive to performing at a higher level, rather than playing in an unfamiliar and hostile atmosphere. Last Friday’s win’s gravitas is palpable because of its weight and the benefits derived from securing home court advantage for the opening round of the regional playoffs.
The victory against a more than worthy adversary and traditional rival, took on added meaning because of the importance and timeliness of the game.
“I thought we played pretty decent the first two games, there were some circumstances that affected us, and Port Charlotte came out victorious, and we were able to do some different things in the third game, and were able to win the basketball game,” said Massolio.
Senior Ahmad Johnson has been a cornerstone of the Tarpon’s program, and his play against Port Charlotte was redolent of his talent and ability, which has loomed as a considerable and formidable presence throughout the season. Last Friday’s win was a collective effort, and the Tarpons appear poised for a deep run.
“He really played within the system, he took great shots, didn’t force anything, there were some times in the first two games that he put up some ill-advised shots, he wasn’t the only one, I thought we had a couple of guys do that at times,” said Massolio. “But we really took care of the ball for most of the game, there was a period there where we didn’t take care of the ball, He did a great job. People forget, we had two seniors that fouled out five and three minutes into the fourth quarter, those young guys rose to the occasion, and led by Makai (Reaves), our other senior, we were able to pull that out.”
Ahmad’s impact has been palpable during the 2018-19 season, and throughout his career as a Tarpon, and he’s been able to handle the pressure as the player who his teammates look toward as an inspiration, improving the play of those athletes around him.
“If he’s not the player of the year, he’s right up there in a lot of categories, not just around here but in southwest Florida,” said Massolio. “He has a chance to be the next all-state player from our program.”
However, the Tarpons 2018-19 schedule, has been a major variable in their success, and the opposition Charlotte will face going forward might be as good as what they’ve previously, but not necessarily better, providing them with the necessary confidence as they advance in the playoffs. Tonight’s contest has a series of unknowns, with both rosters not being familiar with one another.
“That strength of schedule that we’ve held our hat on, this is the time of the year it can really help you, obviously playing different opponents that you haven’t seen before can be very helpful, although I think down the road we’re going to see some guys that we’ve seen already,” said Massolio. “It’s been our job as coaches to get our guys ready for any situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.