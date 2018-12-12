PUNTA GORDA – Ahmad Johnson scored 27 points and the Charlotte High School boys basketball team responded after its first loss of the season by hammering Cape Coral 79-38 in a District 7A-10 matchup.
The Tarpons put on quite a show in front of their fans, with 11 three-pointers and several dunks. For their sake, the fans should have savored it, since it will be the last time the Tarpons play at the Wally Keller Gymnasium for a long, long time.
The Tarpons will play at Ida Baker on Thursday before going to the City of Palms tournament next week. Following winter break, the Tarpons will play four more road games before coming home Jan. 18 against Lehigh.
In this one, Charlotte (6-1, 4-1) imposed its will from the beginning. Johnson scored 14 points in the first eight minutes as the Tarpons took a 26-9 lead after one quarter.
Cape Coral (2-3, 2-2) was able to tread water in the second quarter, but Charlotte came out like gangbusters after halftime, outscoring the Seahawks 24-6 in the third quarter and forcing a running clock for the remainder of the game.
“We came out and did what we needed to do. Ahmad didn’t have a good night the other night and he would be the first guy to admit it,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “You have to take a step back and realize what you’ve done. Tonight, he controlled the tempo early and the seniors stepped up after Monday’s loss.”
“I wanted to come out strong early and set the tone because I didn’t play well my last game,” Johnson said. “I’m a leader on this team so if I come out aggressively, the team will follow.”
Tre Carroll was a rock for the Tarpons, scoring 16 points, while Makai Reaves added 11. All 10 Tarpons scored.
“We left off where we started at the start of the season. We keep running and play team basketball,” Carroll said. “If we run, they can’t keep up with us.”
Massolio said the most important games are ahead, with a gauntlet of games against some of the best teams in the country.
“This is going to make us a lot tougher. That’s all part of it. The next two or three weeks are very important for us to get better as a unit, but there are better games we need to focus on,” Massolio said.
Malik Kaba led Cape Coral with seven points.
CHARLOTTE 79, CAPE CORAL 38
Cape Coral 9 16 6 9 – 38
Charlotte 26 17 24 12 – 79
Cape Coral (38): Kaba 7, Tarver 6, Thomas 6, Guerrero 5, Smaller 4, St. Germain 3, Acuff 3, Waters 2, Crabtree 1, O’Connor 1. Totals: 14(2) 8-14 38.
Charlotte (79): Ahmad Johnson 27, Tre Carroll 16, Makai Reaves 11, Scribner 8, Toure 5, Carballo 3, Shackleford 3, Gainer 2, Phanor 2, Tompkins 2. Totals: 31(11) 6-10 79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.