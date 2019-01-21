A pair of Lady Tarpons have committed to run cross-country collegiately. Alexa Roughton will be going to Division 1 Stetson University and Victoria Simeone signed with Division II Palm Beach Atlantic University.
“I’m very proud of both the girls,”said Chris Robishaw, Charlotte girls cross-country coach. “They’ve both put in a lot of hard work over the years. They’re both good student-athletes. They’re both going on and doing something that they love to do for the next four years, and will also get an education. Those are two really big pair of shoes to fill.”
Both Roughton and Simeone demonstrated their drive and commitment to the program, by going to practices, working out in the off-season, never wavering as they worked toward the team’s ultimate objective, qualifying for States, where the Lady Tarpons finished a strong 11th. The runners brought so many intangibles to the team, helping to make their teammates better as the season wore on.
“They were both good for our team in so many ways,” said Robishaw. “Alexa being a four-year runner, not only being captain and leader this year, they’re just out there leading by example. She gave the rest of the team something positive to look at every day. She just over the four years got consistently better.”
Roughton will be attending Division 1 Stetson University, and was impressed with what she when visiting the school, said Robishaw.
“She fell in love with campus,” said Robishaw. “I think her coach is going to be able to take her up to the next level.”
Simeone, who also plays basketball, has a unique bond with Robishaw.
He coached her as a freshman while she was playing basketball, with the multi-sport athlete adding cross-country to her extracurricular activities during her sophomore year.
Robishaw saw the promise and potential in the talented athlete, and recognized that she was capable of making an immediate impact.
However, an injury late in her junior year hardly deterred the intrepid Simeone, who came back stronger than ever as a senior. She posted the Lady Tarpons second best time in 2018, with her PR standing until late in the season when it was eclipsed by Aleecia Collins.
“She’s been in the top three or four (of the Lady Tarpons runners) every single race,” said Robishaw.
Roughton and Simeone are the third and fourth Lady Tarpon cross-country runners from Robishaw’s program to go onto run collegiately, joining the Kanagy sisters, Hope and Katie, who will be joined this fall by Simeone at PBAU.
“They both had a few schools that they were looking at, but these were their top picks,” said Robishaw.
