With a chance to go out on top in a home matchup with Booker, the Charlotte Tarpons girls took full advantage on Senior Night with a 8-0 victory.
Charlotte controlled the game from start to finish, barely letting the Tornadoes handle the ball or get an offensive attack going.
Tarpons coach Amanda Carr has made it a tradition to make her seniors the focus on their last home game of the season, and they were able to mercy-rule Booker on Friday.
Charlotte was able to put four goals in the net in the first half and closed the night with another four in the second. The Tarpons peppered the Booker goaltender with 21 shots on goal in the victory.
Seniors Micah Epling, MacKenzie Fileman, Meagan Kane, Megan McGivern, Sofia Scalvini, Kayden Turnage and Cely Zervos each scored at least one girl for Charlotte. Fileman scored the eighth goal of the night to give her two and the Tarpons the mercy win.
Turnage and McGivern are four-year varsity players that scored their first career goals Friday, according to Carr.
McGivern got the scoring off eight minutes into the match off a feed from Kasyn Carlton. With the first half closing in on the 20’ mark, the Tornadoes were called for a penalty in the box, setting Charlotte up with a penalty kick that Turnage powered into the back of the net.
Booker was unable to get off any shots on the night as the Tarpons outshot then 22-0. Charlotte also had two penalty kicks to Bookers zero.
Fileman scored her first goal of the night with just over three minutes left in the first half and Epling added her goal just under two minutes later to send the Tarpons to a 4-0 halftime lead.
Kane opened the second half scoring with 20:50 left to play on a pass from Zervos and two minutes later it was Zervos’ time to get in on the scoring with a goal of her own.
“It took a lot of teamwork,” said Zervos. “I care a lot about my seniors and my teammates, they’re my family.”
Scalvini was the last of the seniors to get on the board, but after five attempts she was able to come away with her own goal on Senior Night.
Friday saw the Lady Tarpons partake in an event even bigger than Senior Night and the game of soccer itself. Charlotte was able to fundraise $200 to donate to Goal 4 the Goal, which helps in the fight against pediatric cancer.
The Tornadoes were given golden laces by the Tarpons and both teams wore the laces to raise awareness to help local children in Florida with cancer achieve their goals.
For more information on the Goal 4 the Goal campaign visit go4thegoal.org/lace-up-for-pediatric- cancer.
