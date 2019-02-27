Whatever they charge for these rivalry matchups, they should triple it.
The fourth and final round of the Battle for the Peace between Port Charlotte and Charlotte high schools lived up to every bit of the hype.
With a packed crowd filling the bleachers and a small crowd outside peeking through the glass doors after the gym reached capacity, it was a wild environment. No surprise there.
I attended each game and it seemed like with each time these two teams met, the games got tighter and the intensity was elevated.
The first game saw Port Charlotte pull away for a 10-point win. The second was closer until the final minutes and then Charlotte got the upset for the district title in Round 3 on two free throws from Makai Reaves.
Tuesday’s matchup beat em’ all.
After Port Charlotte looked like they sealed it with two free throws to give the Pirates a 46-41 lead with under a minute to play, Reaves came up clutch again.
He pulled up from well beyond the 3-point line and drilled a cold-blooded shot to cut it to two.
A missed free throw set up a 3-point attempt with 1.1 seconds on the clock. The inbounds pass was fumbled around, but sophomore Tre Carroll sent up a prayer that bounced off the backboard.
Within seconds the Pirates burst into celebration and the Tarpons buried their heads in their jerseys as their season ended.
It’s the element of the season I don’t care for much. Most seasons won’t end in a state title, but that doesn’t ease the pain for the players and coaches. These losses hurt probably more than a guy sitting behind a keyboard can imagine.
But they have very little to be disappointed about.
They were district champs and the only team so far to knock off rival Port Charlotte.
“We had a very good season,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “All year long I thought we competed against some of the better teams in the area. We did a nice job all year, we just didn’t come out on top (Tuesday).”
The Tarps (22-8) kept everyone on their feet and were one of the most exciting groups to watch in southwest Florida — off-the-backboard dunks and deep 3s were regularities.
Charlotte was an offensive juggernaut with a bevy of senior weapons in Kenny Scribner, who missed Tuesday’s matchup with an infection, Makai Reaves and Ahmad Johnson.
They will ride off into the Punta Gorda sunset with the district trophy in hand, leaving behind a host of young talent they’ve helped shape and a program they’ve helped thrive.
“They’ve been very special to the program,” Massolio said. “All those guys as sophomore were on varsity and took their lumps. You can’t praise them enough for what they’ve gone through in their years here at Charlotte High School.”
