PUNTA GORDA - A three run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning carried Charlotte to a 6-3 come from behind victory over Inspiration Academy in a non-district baseball game Friday night.
The teams were tied at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth when Kyle Machado singled off of Lions pitcher Chase Moeller. After Moeller hit Jonah Bourque with a pitch, Inspiration brought in Quin Prosser to pitch. Mikey Thomas laid down a bunt in front of the plate,, and Prosser threw low to first, allowing pinch runner John Dominguez to score the go-ahead run. Bourque came home on a ground out by Jacob Bubb and Tyler McQueen singled to score Thomas with the third run of the inning. The Lions got a run off Machado in the top of the seventh, but the senior right-hander got Andrew Sieczkowski to strike out with runners on first and third to end the contest.
“We found a way,” Tarpons coach Lavell Cudjo said. “That’s the most important thing. We’re still making mistakes on the base paths, not allowing the teammates to do their jobs. But, you know what, we had some kids come in and get some opportunities at the plate and they came through. That’s what I’m looking for, because we’re going to need everybody if we’re going to be there at the end. So when you’re number is called, be ready, and they stepped up to the plate. We had some kids sick and some kids hurt, so I liked the way they came out and they played.”
The Lions struck first with a run in the top of the third off Charlotte starter Jake Guthridge as Ryan Gargett doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Landen Morrison. The Tarpons evened it in the bottom of the inning on a walk to McQueen and a double by Kevin Conway.
But a two-run homer by Sieczkowski, who started and pitched the first four innings for Inspiration, gave the Lions a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth.
The Tarpons chipped away with single runs in the fourth and fifth to tie it once again. Three walks, a wild pitch, and a fielder’s choice scored one run in the fourth. In the bottom of the fifth, John Torres drew a walk, was sacrificed to second, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Conway’s single to left.
“It took.a little bit longer for us to respond then I wanted it to, but we did it,” Cudjo said.
The Tarpons improved to 9-4 on the year and will travel to Venice for a key district contest on Tuesday. Inspiration Academy fell to 14-5 on the season.
CHARLOTTE 6, INSPIRATION ACADEMY 4
Inspiration 001. 200. 1. - 4. 10. 1
Charlotte 001. 113. X. - 6. 4. 0
WP - Cameron Koch. LP - Chase Moeller. Leading hitters: Kevin Conway (C) 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Tyler McQueen (C) 1-1, run, RBI; Anthony Westbrook (IA) 2-4, 2 2B, RBI; Andrew Sieczkowski (IA) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI.
