Two more Charlotte Tarpons will be moving onto play collegiately, Lady Tarpon shooting guard Azuree Pascal and golfer Billy Brumbaugh, who signed their letters of intent Friday Morning to go to Warner University in Lake Wales and the College of Mount Saint Vincent, in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, respectively.
The two athletes have enjoyed success as part of the Tarpon culture, and now will have an opportunity to continue their careers at the next level.
Pascal, a 5-foot-5 shooting and point guard, flourished as a member of the Lady Tarpons, evolving as a player during her four years as part of a deep roster. She will be attending Warner University in the fall.
“My career at Charlotte has been one to remember, especially after Coaches Matt Stephenson and Chris Stephenson took over the program,” said Pascal. “My coaches taught me a lot about basketball and Charlotte High School taught me a lot about myself. I’m glad I’m getting the opportunity to play at another level, especially in Florida.”
It was Pascal’s work ethic and self-motivation that allowed her to develop as a player,” said Matt Stephenson, Charlotte Tarpons girls basketball coach.
“As a coach, that’s always something that you want to see for your players, going to the next level and playing against tough competition, and being able to be a part of that for the past four years coaching Azuree. She’s always had aspirations to play collegiately. She gets to be local, so hopefully I’ll be able to catch a couple of her games. Her mindset is all about basketball. It’s something that she really wants to do.”
Brumbaugh has been a cornerstone of the Tarpon golf team for the past four years, and will be playing collegiately in the northern most part of the Big Apple, at the College of Mount Saint Vincent.
He was thrilled by the opportunity to sign, and even more so as it was on the last day of school for seniors.
“My dad introduced me to the game when I was 3-years-old,” said Billy Brumbaugh. “He taught me everything I know.”
Ron Brumbaugh, Billy’s father, was involved with a touring professional, who played with Ben Hogan and Sam Snead.
“He (the touring professional) had an old school approach,” said Ron Brumbaugh. “I just tried to impart them to my son. I started him young so it would be more like riding a bicycle, instead of being technical, and he picked it up right away. He picked up a draw shot when he was 3-years-old. He’s been really good ever since.”
