District Champs. @tarponhoops pic.twitter.com/7c1OLsiBGW— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) February 16, 2019
Charlotte High guard Makai Reaves beat everyone to the gym on Friday prior to the Tarpons’ district championship clash with the undefeated Pirates.
Rather than sit around, he put up as many free throws as he could before the rest of the team arrived.
So when he stepped to the line with the Tarpons up two with 9.5 seconds remaining in the game, he was at ease.
“I know that Port Charlotte-Charlotte games are always close at the end,” Reaves said. “So I shot free throws for about 25 minutes. That’s why when we came out of the timeout, I was like, ‘I’m knocking these down bro.’”
Reaves hits both and this game is pretty much sealed. Tarps lead by 4 with 3.2 remaining. pic.twitter.com/mtlwSAzdCk— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) February 16, 2019
Reaves drilled both free throws to give Charlotte (21-7) a four point lead and iced the game, bringing the District 7A-10 championship back to Punta Gorda with a 55-51 win on the road.
But the win didn’t come without drama.
Charlotte led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter, but Tarpon turnovers and Port Charlotte free throws helped Port Charlotte (24-1) erase that deficit and tie the game at 51 with 59 seconds left.
“I thought we were playing not to lose there,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said of Port Charlotte’s comeback.
“You gotta play to win in those situations. We were just not getting in those spots when we needed to. But we prevailed with two seniors on the bench. I can’t be more proud of our guys the way they kept their composure.”
“But you gotta tip your hat to Port Charlotte though. Going undefeated a whole season ... I know how extremely tough that is to do.”
Tyrik Gainer hit a driving layup for the go-ahead basket and then Reaves was fouled after a missed 3-pointer by the Pirates.
“They hit a layup and we didn’t,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “They played a triangle two defense, they didn’t play that the first two times. That threw us off a bit, but with 40 seconds to go it was a tie ball game.”
The game got off to a weird start with Port Charlotte getting a technical foul just before the tip and Charlotte jumped out to an 8-3 lead. They lead 11-8 by quarter’s end.
In the second quarter, the momentum swung back in Port Charlotte’s favor. The Pirates outscored the Tarpons 18-12 and led by three at the half.
Heading into the game, all eyes were on Charlotte senior Ahmad Johnson, who has proven he can get hot at any moment, but has been held in check the previous two meetings this year.
Johnson scored 10 in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 22 despite fouling out with a minute to play.
But it wasn’t just the Tarpon offense on display.
“What about our defense?” Massolio said. “Everybody talks about how we’re an offensive school, which we are, but how about the defense we played. People forget about it. I thought it was an outstanding job.”
Though they couldn’t edge the Pirates in the previous two meetings, the Tarpons feel they won the game that mattered.
They will now host Boca Ciega on Thursday at 7 p.m. Port Charlotte will travel to Clearwater High at the same time.
“We came together and played together as a team the whole game, “ Reaves said. “Just know I’m about to get lit tonight, that’s all.”
CHARLOTTE 55,
PORT CHARLOTTE 51
CHS 11 12 19 13 — 55
PC 8 18 7 18 — 51
CHS: Johnson (22), Reaves (13), Scribner (7)
PC: Gainey (13), Perry (12), Romero (8)
