By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
Friday night will serve as a barometer and possibly a harbinger for the Tarpons in 2019.
Charlotte will travel to Cape Coral to take on the Mariner Tritons in the Classic. Tarpons Football Coach Binky Waldrop is looking forward to Friday night’s kickoff with great enthusiasm.
“I’m overeager to get these guys out on the field, and see who’s going to perform and who isn’t” said Waldrop. “We have a lot of questions that we need answered right now. We’ll cut kids lose this week, look at the film and go from there.”
The Tarpons a perennial postseason performer, won their district in 2018, finished 8-2 in the regular season, earning another trip to the playoffs, finishing 9-3 overall. But they find themselves in a new district 6A-12.
However, the expectations remain the same every year, said Waldrop.
“You want to find out how some kids do, how they react under the lights,” said Waldrop. “What are they going to do when the pressure is on a little bit, and they’re out there by themselves and they have to make a quick decision. We want to stay basic, we want to stay generic and see how kids act in certain situations. We want them to figure out some things on their own.”
The Tarpons roster boasts a number of strong skill players providing a known entity heading into the season. However, there are some questions. All five starters from last year’s offensive line were lost to graduation.
“We need our line to step up, but we’ll see in this game how they do,” said Waldrop.
